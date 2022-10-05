JoJo Siwa details the moment she realized she was gay

JoJo Siwa is candid about the moment she realized she was gay on her first date with a man — while revealing the celebrities who questioned her sexuality from the age of 12.

The 19-year-old YouTube and TikTok star from California, reflected on her sexual orientation in a now viral video, explaining that she first began to feel romantic attachments to women when she was just 12, before finally embracing her true sexuality a few years later.

Recalling that moment, JoJo recounted how her first date with a man who “wanted to have sex with her” made her realize she loved girls in a video she captioned, “My Gay Awakening Story.”

JoJo, 19, from California, revealed how she realized she was gay after finding herself dodging the advances of men who ‘wanted to have sex with her’

The YouTube and TikTok star described the moment as a 12-year-old when she questioned her sexuality, saying she was ‘cheated by men’

JoJo came out as part of the LGBTQ community in 2021 and started dating TikToker Avery Cyrus last month, declaring she’s the ‘luckiest girl’

“A guy was my first date and he wanted to have sex with me and I didn’t want to, never wanted to, was grossed out by the thought of it and immediately knew men are not my thing,” the megastar explained in her video.

While JoJo did not name the man who made her realize she was gay, many users speculated that the unknown man could be Matty B, who was rumored to have been dating JoJo Siwa in 2015.

The Dance Moms alum also admitted at the time that a few celebrity stars also made her question her sexuality.

“One thing about me is that when I was 12, Demi Lovato came out with a song, Cool for the Summer. I really liked it a lot and I listened to it all the time.”

“I didn’t know what it meant then, but now that I’m much older I understand it and I know what it means.”

JoJo has previously explained Lovato’s impact on her sexual orientation and even admitted it in an interview with the singer.

The megastar chatted with Lovato, 29, on YouTube interview show 4D With Demi Lovato in 2021 and talked about her sexual awakening.

She explained that a dancer in Lovato’s 2015 music video for her hit Cool For The Summer also made her realize she might have feelings for women.

“Do you remember your dancer?” asked JoJo. “Her name is Jojo Gomez and you did Cool For The Summer together…I remember seeing that and being just a little too interested.”

Lovato – who uses she/she pronouns – also reflected on the clip saying it was their way of revealing their bisexuality without affirming it.

JoJo added that she came to the conclusion that men weren’t her ‘thing’ after listening to Demi Lovato’s song Cool for the Summer

The megastar talked about her sexuality and even revealed that one of her “gay awakening” saw Jenna Dewan in a 2016 episode of Lip Sync Battle

The singer added: “When I did Cool For The Summer, that song was basically my way of sharing it with the world without confirming that I was bisexual. Because like I said, I didn’t come out until 2017.

“But ‘Cool for the Summer’ was like 2014, 2015. So for me it was my way of saying, ‘I’m not ready to come out yet, but…'”

In addition to Cool for the Summer, the influencer also pointed out Jenna Dewan’s, now 41, performance at Lip Sync battle.

JoJo admitted in her video that she ‘watched quite a lot’ [Dewan’s performance] every day.’

Dewan appeared on the television competition in 2016 and was compared to then-husband Channing Tatum.

The actress mimicked Tatum’s, 42, Magic Mike character and performed a lap dance on him while wearing a backwards cap, white tank top and jeans.

Before dating Avery, JoJo dated Kylie Prew, but the two broke up in November 2021

JoJo hard launched her relationship with new girlfriend, Avery, last month, but fans weren’t too happy

Many fans were outraged at the thought of Avery moving on so soon with her former girlfriend, Soph Mosca, who she dated for two years.

JoJo came out as part of the LGBTQ community in 2021 and revealed that she was dating her then-girlfriend Kylie Prew.

The two split in November 2021 and JoJo is now dating TikToker Avery Cyrus, 22.

The two launched their relationship last month, with JoJo declaring she was the “luckiest girl”, wreaking havoc on social media.

Many fans were outraged at the thought of Avery moving on so soon with her former girlfriend, Soph Mosca, who she dated for two years.

Social media users are angry that the couple is showing off their relationship on social media, despite Avery’s ex being a fellow TikToker and the couple split up just a month before JoJo and Avery made things official.

Despite the hate-filled comments, the couple seem happier than ever as they regularly share photos of themselves cuddling, going out and traveling together.