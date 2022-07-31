JoJo Siwa clarifies comments she made about her dislike of the word ‘lesbian’ in a new TikTok video

Jojo Siwa recently said: Yahoo! To live she doesn’t like the word “lesbian,” which leads to public reactions.

On Friday, the 19-year-old entertainer took to TikTok to clarify her statement and address criticism from fans.

Speaking into the camera with a tie-dye hoodie over her head, she said, “I never said ‘lesbian’ was a dirty word.”

Set the record straight: JoJo Siwa took to TikTok to clarify her statement that she doesn’t like the word ‘lesbian’, sparking backlash

In the interview with the publication, the former Dance Moms star said, “I don’t like the word itself. It’s like a lot. But I mean, in the end I am.’

She compared it to the word “moist,” which some people don’t like because of the way it sounds phonetically.

“It’s like the word moist. It’s like… ugh!’ she added, much to the dismay of some of her followers.

Misunderstanding the media sensation, some interpreted her comments as a negative connotation of the word.

Misunderstood: Speaking into the camera with a tie-dye hoodie over her head, she said: ‘I never said ‘lesbian’ was a dirty word’

“I would never say it’s a dirty word, because it isn’t. It’s not a bad word, it’s not a blemish, it’s most importantly not a word I’m ashamed to say or ashamed to identify in any way,” she emphasized.

The blonde dancer added: ‘I don’t hate the word lesbian, when someone talks to me about my sexuality, I just say I’m gay.

“It’s not the word that flows off my tongue, if that makes sense.”

One person came to her defense and wrote online, “I’m sorry people are trying to cancel you because you don’t like the sound of a word.”

JoJo used it as an example when she remarked, “That’s exactly it! I don’t hate the word lesbian.’

New post: JoJo shared a series of selfies with her Instagram followers last weekend

In the past week, Siwa also caught herself in the act of giving a name to Candace Cameron Bure when asked who was “the rudest celebrity” she’d met.

In a video shared by Page sixexplains the entrepreneur: ‘I had a rough experience when I was little.

“I was 11, and I was a big fan, and I wanted a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her.”

She continued: “And I was okay with that, but then I turned around and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. And that really upset me.’

Feeling Fringy: Siwa posed in a dazzling, shimmery pastel outfit with a silver fringed jacket

Bure, who is a devout Christian, admitted the teen’s story “broke her heart” and revealed that she apologized to Siwa, telling her, “I broke your 11-year-old heart. Please know that as a mother it breaks my heart that I made you feel this way.”

Bure later revealed that she had called Siwa about the matter, adding that Siwa had told her that she never intended for the video to go viral and that she actually thought Bure was a nice person.

JoJo confirmed the statement when she told Page Six, “We had a chat for about ten minutes and it was sweet. She apologized and we chatted. It was cool. It was fun.’

Interaction with fans: She wrote in the caption, “Recent mirror photos, the last one is my favorite,” while uploading multiple selfies

Siwa took to Instagram on Saturday to share a short carousel with her 11.7 million followers.

She wrote in the caption, “recent mirror photos, the last one is my favorite,” while uploading multiple selfies.

The teenage superstar showed off her unique style in each of the outtakes, posing in a black tracksuit in the last one.