JoJo Siwa attends America’s Got Talent in Pasadena after recent split with Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa looked radiant and cheerful as she attended a taping of America’s Got Talent in Pasadena, California on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old pop singer and former Dance Moms star hasn’t been seen much since her relationship with ex-partner Kylie Prew, 18, ended nearly two months ago.

The professional dancer was dressed in matching paint-spattered black pants and boots, and wore a black shirt with ‘XOMG’ logo and rhinestones on the shoulders, proudly representing her girl group, who previously auditioned for the show.

Her long blonde hair was styled in two short French braids and accented with colorful rhinestones on the crown and along her earlobes.

The dancer kept her makeup minimal with a hint of pink on her cheeks and a bit of eyeliner, her million dollar smile beaming along with her diamonds.

To complete the look, the star wore colorful accent bracelets on both hands and a bit of lip gloss.

Siwa and her mother, Jessalyn, who appeared on Dance Moms, co-founded the XOMG Pop group.

The group was discovered by the professional singer and dancer during her Dance Pop Revolution tour.

The members of the group previously auditioned for America’s Got Talent in Season 17, where they performed their song Candy Hearts.

The J Team actress took to social media to comment on the split with ex-Kylie Prew, saying: “If you love something, let it go, if it comes back… [white heart emoji] [infinity emoji]’

The former couple met on a cruise in 2020 and publicly showed their relationship in February 2021.

The breakup doesn’t seem to be slowing down Siwa as she made her first public appearance last week since the split two months ago and returns again for another shot of AGT.

The ‘Boomerang’ hitmaker previously spoke about her love for Kylie and stated that being in love is ‘a lot of fun’.

The pair had previously ended business, parted ways in October 2021, and then reunited publicly with an Instagram post.

Siwa’s last comment on the subject shows that both sides have resolved the split well, adding, ‘We are both safe, happy and healthy and that’s all that matters. It doesn’t have to be a drama, because that just creates unwanted fear for everyone, especially if they’re like me.’