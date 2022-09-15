JoJo Siwa and new girlfriend Avery Cyrus make their red carpet debut at the Jagged Little Pill

<!–

Just a day after confirming their relationship on TikTok, JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus made their red carpet debut.

Siwa, 19, and Cyrus, 22, were all smiling on the red carpet at the premiere of the Jagged Little Pill musical at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles.

Siwa also posed with Perez Hilton and his adopted daughter Mia Alma Lavandeira at the event on Wednesday night.

Siwa stepped out in a white top with black trim around the frilly cuffs and a black and white bow tie.

The internet personality also sported a black and white hair clip with some earrings and sparkly eyeshadow.

She completed her look with a black frilly knee-length skirt and pink sneakers for the red carpet.

Cyrus opted for a pink t-shirt under a light gray sweater, with some colorful clips in her hair.

She also rocked matching gray sweats with pink bangles on her right wrist for the red carpet.

The TikTok star – who has 8 million followers on the social media platform – completed her look with bright pink Nike sneakers.

While the couple had hinted at their romance in a few different TikTok videos, Siwa posted a video of them kissing Chuck E Cheese during an impromptu photo booth session.

“Luckiest girl,” Siwa said, a few days after Cyrus posted a video revealing she’d traveled from Florida to Los Angeles to give Siwa a hug.

However, the new relationship seemed to anger some of Cyrus’ fans as it came just weeks after her split with another TikTok star, Soph Mosca.

Siwa also posed with singer Lisa Loeb at the premiere, rocking a black thigh-high dress with gold cowboy boots.

Her new relationship with Cyrus comes just months after she broke up with Kylie Prew for the second time.

The couple had started dating in February 2021, but broke up towards the end of that year, only to reconcile in May 2022 before splitting again in June 2022.

