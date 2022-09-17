JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus can’t keep their hands off each other in public together for first time

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus jumped into each other’s arms on Thursday as they looked at a new home with JoJo’s parents in Los Angeles.

The couple stared lovingly in the eye as JoJo, 19, held her friend in her arms.

After a tour of the house and a long discussion in the front yard, Avery jumped on JoJo and wrapped her legs around her new friend while holding her above the ground.

Happy Girls: JoJo Siwa, 19, and her friend Avery Cyrus became affectionate while watching a house with JoJo’s parents in Los Angeles on Thursday

JoJo looked relaxed in a white Smurf hoodie, black legging shorts and white Adidas sneakers with wings on the side, and she sported a long ponytail after preferring a shorter haircut before.

Avery completed her in a black Time 100 hoodie with JoJo on the back, along with pink sweatpants and distressed white sneakers.

Later, the new couple went to Siwa’s dance studio with JoJo’s mom after stopping at a gas station to fuel her white Lamborghini and grab sweets and snacks for the outing.

Recently, the star has created and choreographed a new musical act of young girls that she discovered with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa.

New Love: Avery jumped into JoJo’s arms and wrapped her legs around her as they gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes. Avery wore a hoodie that her friend repeated

The mother-daughter duo discovered the talented young performers and created the teen pop group XOMG Pop during its Dance Pop Revolution tour.

The girl group sang their new original song Merry Go Round last month when they made their second appearance on America’s Got Talent in Season 17, with JoJo cheering in support.

This comes after the pop singer split from her former partner Kylie Prew, 18, nearly three months ago.

The J Team actress said on social media about the split with her ex: ‘If you love something, let it go, if it comes back… [white heart emoji] [infinity emoji].’

Showing her support: Recently, JoJo created and choreographed a new young girls musical act that she discovered with her mother, called XOMG Pop. ‘They took what I gave them, took what my mother gave them, and ran away with it’; seen in august

The former couple met on a cruise in 2020 and went public with their relationship in February 2021.

The Boomerang hitmaker previously spoke about her love for Kylie, stating that being in love is “a lot of fun.”

The pair had previously ended business, splitting up in October 2021 and then publicly reuniting with an Instagram post.