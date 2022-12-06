Join the fight to beat children’s cancer: As new figures predict a surge in cases among young people

The Daily Mail today launches a major campaign with Cancer Research UK to raise money for children and young people with cancer.

At least a dozen families every day receive the devastating news that their child has cancer and is facing potentially life-changing treatment to survive.

With new figures showing that childhood cancer cases will rise by a fifth in the next two decades, the call to action has never been greater. Cancer Research UK estimates that 92,760 under 25s in Britain will be diagnosed with cancer by 2040.

That’s why the newspaper teams up with the charity to launch the Fighting to Beat Children’s Cancer campaign.

Some 5,090 young lives will be upended each year, a jump of nearly 20 percent from the 4,280 in the past 12 months. We are asking our generous readers to give money to help fund trials and develop new treatments to change the course of cancer.

All money raised will support Cancer Research UK’s work on cancers affecting children and young people, so that more young people aged 0-24 can survive cancer with a good quality of life. The partnership is expected to help test new, life-saving drugs in thousands of children each year, which could benefit generations to come.

The charity’s chief executive, Michelle Mitchell, said “great progress” had been made with some types of cancer, but many “have been left behind”. She warned that around 93,000 children and young adults may be diagnosed with cancer over the next two decades in the UK.

She said: ‘They need access to treatments that not only give them the best chance of survival, but minimize side effects during treatment and for decades after. Our research has already resulted in more effective and gentler treatments for cancers that affect children, such as Hodgkin lymphoma, kidney and liver cancer, but we must do more.

“While we have made great strides in improving survival for some types of cancer, many are left behind, with treatments that are stretched beyond what patients and their families can bear.

‘With the support of Daily Mail readers, we can improve the future of children and young people with cancer, helping them survive their disease with a better quality of life.’

Cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease in young people in the UK, killing one in five of those diagnosed, around 500 a year.

Unlike adult cancers, where factors such as obesity are driving cases, little is known about the causes behind childhood cancer, beyond the fact that diagnosis is better and theories about environmental factors such as pollution.

Dr Laura Danielson, research lead for childhood cancer at Cancer Research UK, said it was “concerning” that cancer cases were rising in children, but improvements in death rates showed treatment advances are Saving lives.

“We don’t know conclusively why cases in children and young people are increasing,” he said. “That’s why it’s so important that we continue our vital research to discover more about the origins of cancer, like the research we’re funding to understand how errors in blood cell development could cause certain types of leukemia in children.”

Huge advances in treatment have seen the five-year survival rate for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) increase from seven in 10 to nine in 10 patients since the 1980s.

But others involving solid tumors remain stubbornly low, and more research is desperately needed. The campaign aims to support trial research for cancers with low survival rates, such as brain tumors and sarcomas.

Meanwhile, nearly all of those diagnosed will face chemotherapy, with drug combinations particularly grueling for young patients whose bodies are still growing. Since the 1970s, Cancer Research UK has helped prevent almost 30,000 deaths among children and young people in the UK.

Successes to date include developing a test for an inherited form of retinoblastoma eye cancer, with earlier treatment meaning almost all children now survive. His team of experts have been behind over 50 chemotherapy drugs and today more than three in four patients receiving chemotherapy on the NHS receive a drug we have been involved with.

The new campaign aims to continue this work, ensuring that every child has access to the best treatments and research.

We know money is tight this Christmas, but we ask readers to dig deep again to help this worthy cause and increase survival from childhood cancer.

Donations will go to a host of good causes, including helping fund the Birmingham Clinical Trials Unit, a world-leading facility that takes children on trials to test new and better medicines.

NHS England National Adviser for Childhood Cancer Specialist Julia Chisholm said: “The NHS has made great strides in treating children and young people with cancer in recent years.

‘It is vital that we continue to build on the great advances of recent years. Research is crucial to ensuring we can adopt the best treatments across the NHS for young people with cancer, so the Mail campaign to raise awareness this Christmas is fantastic.”

For more details visit the appeal page.

A combination of remarkable bravery and quick treatment saw Jasper Johnson beat cancer in just 75 days.

The seven-year-old was diagnosed with the rare blood cancer Burkitt’s non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January after suffering from stomach cramps and weight loss.

Scans showed that she had an intussusception, where part of the intestine spins on itself like a telescope, and she needed emergency surgery that day.

Tests on the section that had been removed found it to be cancerous, and he immediately began chemotherapy that would rid him of the disease. After two rounds of treatment, Jasper was given the all clear in early April.

Seven-year-old Jasper was diagnosed with the rare blood cancer Burkitt’s non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in January after suffering from stomach cramps and weight loss.

Mama Brenda said it was a ‘whirlwind’ that had turned the family’s life upside down.

The 45-year-old trainee chef from Allbrook, near Southampton, said: “It’s a horrible journey and ours was very short compared to other people’s.” But when he rang the bell [on leaving hospital at the end of treatment] it was so happy and so amazing. I kept crying, I couldn’t stop. There is so much emotion that spills over.

Jasper’s father, Richard, 43, remembers the moment they were given the news that all parents dread.

After their son’s surgery at Southampton General Hospital, they were asked to return for a post-operative check-up. “We sat down with three doctors and they explained that the offending piece of tissue they had analyzed had come back with some abnormalities,” she said.

‘I asked them directly: “Is it cancer?” The surgeon replied: “Yes.” I asked if he was terminal but he said it was treatable. The rest was just a blur.

Tests revealed that the cancer had been caught early and had not spread, but that Jasper would need chemotherapy to make sure all traces of it were gone.

Johnson, an air traffic controller, said they then had to explain to Jasper that he needed further treatment and break the news to his older sister, Isobel, now 11.

He said: ‘We told him he had a virus and the doctors needed to give him a medicine to get rid of it. We said that the medicine could make it worse and could make your hair fall out and that you might need to have some tests done to make sure the virus wasn’t hiding somewhere.

“We told him that if the bug was still around, he might have more medication to make sure it doesn’t come back.”

Jasper received two rounds of chemotherapy, in the development of which Cancer Research UK played a key role.

Ms Johnson said: ‘Our consultant explained that it was a treatment that had been used for the last 15 to 20 years because it works.

“The fact that they knew what it was, knew exactly what treatment was needed, that makes something so unbearable, bearable to listen to.

‘They have the answer, this is what is going to happen, this is the schedule and these are the medications that you are going to get… it is clear.

‘But it’s not like that for everyone and it should be. Everyone should be able to hear “this is what we’re going to do” and kick cancer’s butt.

“That’s why people should donate to them because that’s what cancer research does: it works.”