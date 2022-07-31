Join PlayStation Plus as an Essential member for about $5 a month

In case you haven’t been paying attention, the way you play your PlayStation games is changing. Where PlayStation Plus used to be the one-size-fits subscription option for anyone who wanted to play games in multiplayer mode, add free games every month and more, there are now three subscription tiers for players to consider: Essential, Extra, and Premium.

Fortunately, PlayStation Plus Essential is probably the easiest of the new levels to explain – because it’s basically all the same cool stuff that PlayStation Plus has always had anyway.

PlayStation Plus Essential members can still play with or against their friends in the full multiplayer glory of each game. Challenge your friends or compete against one of over 47 million fellow PlayStation Plus subscribers to get the most out of every game.

Meanwhile, Essential members also still get access to free new PS4 games every month, plus PS5 games that are added regularly, all available to play and save for as long as they’re a member. Speaking of saving games, Essential also entitles users to up to 100GB of PS4 game data and 100GB of PS5 game data to the cloud. You can even pick up and resume games on another PS4 or PS5 console right where you left them.

And members of the Essential tier are also treated to exclusive discount offers for major price cuts on top games, accessories and even pre-orders from PlayStation Store.

Right now you can get a one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus Essential access for about $5 per month, just $59.99 with this offer.

Prices are subject to change

PlayStation Plus Essential: 12 Month Subscription – $59.99

