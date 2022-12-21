Johnstown man charged in bank robbery conspiracy

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — Two men have been charged criminally with alleged conspiracy to commit robbery. Luke Kenna, 43, of Johnstown and Michael Brown, Jr. also known as “Doc Grimson” 40, of Exton, Pennsylvania, each face a maximum prison sentence of five years.

The criminal indictment alleges that Kenna and Brown planned an armed bank robbery of a bank branch in Johnstown between November 14 and November 26. Kenna, as part of that conspiracy, supervised the bank and bought items, including guns, to pull off the robbery.

Kenna appeared in court on Wednesday. He was ordered to be held pending trial.