Johnson rejects calls for emergency measures on cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson has rejected calls during his final weeks as prime minister to draft an emergency cost-of-living measure, with Downing Street urging his successor to make major tax decisions.

The CBI Employers’ Federation on Monday joined calls from former Labor Prime Minister Gordon Brown for Johnson to now work on a package to help vulnerable households.

But Johnson, who returned to work on Monday after a holiday in Slovenia, has argued that he does not have the authority to draft new policies ahead of the transfer of power to his successor on September 5.

“By convention, it is not for this prime minister to make major fiscal interventions during this period,” Downing Street said. “It will be for a future prime minister.”

The two contenders to become the next conservative leader and prime minister – Rishi Sunak, former Chancellor, and Liz Truss, Secretary of State – have proposed limited measures to tackle the rise in inflation, including rising energy bills, but also acknowledged that they need to do more.

Tony Danker, head of the CBI, said it wasn’t good enough. “The economic situation facing people and businesses requires all hands at the pump this summer,” he added.

“We simply cannot afford a summer of government inactivity as the leadership contest unfolds, followed by a slow start of a new prime minister and cabinet.”

Danker wants Johnson to instruct the Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case, to prepare options to deal with the crisis and instruct the UK’s fiscal watchdog to prepare forecasts ahead of a possible emergency budget in September.

Downing Street said the civil service was already doing detailed policy work based on statements made by Sunak and Truss during the Tory leadership race.

Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi, the chancellor, are also ensuring that the government’s already-announced aid packages – worth £1,200 for vulnerable households – are ready.

Brown said the inflationary crisis was creating poverty of the kind he hadn’t expected during his life and urged Johnson to convene the government’s Cobra Emergency Committee to prepare a response ahead of a projected major surge in household energy bills in October.

He told Sky News that charities were stocking up on duvets, sleeping bags, hot water bottles and blankets “because they know people can’t afford to heat their homes anymore”.

Brown labeled “stupid” Sunak’s windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas companies – introduced to help fund the latest government support to households – because it included generous investment fees, reducing the potential return from £15bn to £15bn. 5 billion a year.

Sunak, meanwhile, criticized Truss’s response to the crisis, including her plan to roll back his proposed corporate tax hike from 19 percent to 25 percent, saying it would “be a major barrier to big business.”

Sunak said Truss' plan to reverse his increase in national insurance would help the well-to-do in the first place.

The secretary of state told the Financial Times last week that she preferred tax cuts to “handouts” as the best way to help households.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves accused Johnson of “shrugging his shoulders” and not responding to the crisis, saying she would end the investment credit given to oil and gas companies in the windfall tax.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer is on holiday but he and Reeves are expected to unveil a plan to help households later this month.

Labor’s proposals will be presented on August 26 before the regulator Ofgem outlines the new level of the energy price ceiling that will come into effect from October. Fuel bills are predicted to be capped at over £3,000 a year.