Johnson pulls AHEAD as Democrat Barnes’ tweets call Trump a ‘Russian spy’ and AOC ‘his president’

Ron Johnson has regained the lead in his Wisconsin re-election campaign in a momentous race that could decide which party controls the Senate during the second half of President Joe Biden’s term.

Registered voters in the state are 4 percent more likely to cast their vote for Johnson over his Democratic challenger and state Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a 48-44 percent split, according to a new Fox News Poll.

The September poll results come with just 39 days remaining in the 2022 midterm elections. Eight percent of those polled said they are undecided or not voting for either candidate.

It also comes as a new deep dive into old Barnes tweets revealing that he said Republican House Whip Steve Scalise was “taking one for the team” when he was shot by a far-left extremist during a congressional baseball game practice. of 2017 in Virginia.

“I wonder how people vote against their own interests, but this is the next level. He literally nearly died on this hill,” Barnes, who was not in office at the time, wrote of the Louisiana legislator after Scalise failed to change his mind on the Second Amendment after nearly dying from the gunshot wound in the hip.

Scalise, after being shown the tweet, told Punchbowl News: ‘That’s embarrassing. It says much more about his lack of character to be in essence condoning political violence. All of us should stand up against political violence.’

‘To say something like that, [Barnes] he really needs to look in the mirror and reassess his lack of character.”

Barnes said his reaction to Scalise’s pro-gun stance came from a “personal” place of “frustration” because he “experienced the pain of losing friends and loved ones to gun violence.”

A Fox News poll shows Senator Ron Johnson leading his Democratic challenger and the state’s Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes with less than five weeks to go in the ensuing midterm elections.

The results came just before a slew of old Barnes tweets were unearthed, including one claiming Republican whip Steve Scalise was “taking one for the team” after his views remained unchanged on control legislation. of guns after he was shot at a congressional baseball practice. in Virginia in 2017

Incumbent Sen. Johnson leads Barnes by 4 percentage points, according to the new poll, after trailing him by 4 points in the same poll in August. Pictured: Johnson’s Twitter campaign posted a video of him taking a drink of beer and saying, ‘Happy National Drink Beer Day!’

“My comments came from a place of frustration with politicians like Ron Johnson, who see gun violence happening every day and turn their backs on solutions that would keep people safe,” he said, bringing the issue back to Johnson in place of the GOP Whip.

Mandela also shared some other questionable thoughts on his Twitter, according to an insightful analysis published Thursday by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in the social networks of the Democratic candidate.

In February 2017, Barnes claimed that President ‘Donald Trump is a Russian spy. Believe me.’

He also said in July 2018 that progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez became “my president” when she used common slang “cut it off” to describe her conversation with people during a morning on the town.

Wisconsin Lt. Governor Barnes (pictured speaking to supporters on September 24) has shared other questionable thoughts on his Twitter, including that then-President “Donald Trump is a Russian spy” and AOC is “my president.”

The gap between the two candidates is still quite small, especially with the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

It is, however, a turnaround for Johnson, who was trailing Barnes in the same poll in August.

The 35-year-old lieutenant governor got 50 percent of the vote in the Fox News poll last month compared to 46 percent for Johnson. Only 6 percent of voters were undecided in that poll.

“Wisconsin remains one of the most divided states in the country,” said Democratic pollster Chris Anderson. “Republicans appear to have some momentum in both the Senate and gubernatorial races, but both are competitive as we head into the final month of the campaign.”

Anderson’s company, Beacon Research, conducted the Fox News poll with Republican pollster Daron Shaw.

Wisconsin is a key battleground state that turned blue in the 2020 presidential election with a margin of less than 1 percent between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.