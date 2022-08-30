Johnny Ruffo’s girlfriend Tahnee Sims praises her boyfriend amid his terminal brain cancer diagnosis

<!–

Tahnee Sims shared a heartwarming tribute to her boyfriend Johnny Ruffo on Tuesday after the former Home and Away star revealed his terminal brain cancer diagnosis.

The 27-year-old praised the actor for his determination and achievement in releasing his memoir, No Finish Line.

She posted a photo of the couple smiling as they held up a copy of the book.

“Happy release day to my favorite author,” she said. “Proud of you every day, but it’s incredibly inspiring to see you achieve another goal as you process everything you’ve been given. You are one in a million.’

It comes after Johnny shares his fears about how Tahnee will make it when he’s gone.

He struggled not to cry on Monday, revealing on The Project that his diagnosis is terminal and saying he is concerned about how his love will cope with the loss of him.

“You can only imagine how hard it has been for her,” Johnny told host Carrie Bickmore.

“What’s on my mind a lot is, I hate to say this, how hard it can be for her if something happens to me.

“So it’s something I don’t want to think about. It just makes me a little emotional because I know that at some point something will happen, whether it’s, you know, in a month or in 10 years or in 20 years.”

Johnny told Carrie that he has already outlived his life expectancy with the disease.

“It will get to me at some point, but I’m still fighting. Still kicking. When I looked up my diagnosis and my tumor, the average life expectancy was three years,” he admitted.

“And for me it’s been five years now. I’m already winning. My goal now is to try to help as many people as possible and also to live a happy life.”

Earlier this year, Johnny spoke about the integral role Tahnee has played in his life, during his ongoing health battle.

“I might not be here without her,” Johnny told Now To Love. ‘She was the one who let me get in the car’ [to go to hospital] when it [the headaches] happened first.

“And she encourages me to do things. She keeps me active and keeps me running and swimming,” he added.

In an interview with Fitzy & Wippa of Nova FM, the actor confessed that he hopes to marry Tahnee “at some point.”