Johnny Ruffo sparks outpouring of love as he shares new image undergoing cancer treatment

Entertainment
By Merry
Johnny Ruffo unleashes an outpouring of love as he shares new image of cancer treatment in Sydney: ‘Hold on, buddy’

By Ali Daher for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 10:53, 22 Sep 2022 | Updated: 12:43, 22 Sep 2022

A new photo of Johnny Ruffo being treated for his brain cancer has sparked an outpouring of love from fans and followers.

The 34-year-old Home and Away actor shared a photo and video of himself sleeping on a hospital bed during a recent chemotherapy session.

“I’m catching up on some zzz’s as I get my chemo today,” he wrote.

The clip shows Johnny lying down for a nap with his hands folded over his chest.

His girlfriend, Tahnee Sims, posted three angel emojis under the post.

Vocalist Jason Owen wrote, “You are an absolute legend mate.”

Vocalist Jason Owen wrote: ‘You are an absolute legend mate. “I love you, my friend, and you are always in my prayers,” Lynne McGranger of Home and Away said.

“I love you, my friend, and you are always in my prayers,” Lynne McGranger of Home and Away said.

“Hold on,” actress Colette Mann added.

“You are stronger than we can ever imagine,” wrote Tania Zaetta.

Meanwhile, singer Amy Shark remarked, “You are an absolute legend JR.”

The singer recently told Nova’s Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald and Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli were upset when he learned he had the disease.

“There are so many mixed feelings,” Johnny recalled in a heartbreaking interview last month.

Johnny was first diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 after going to the hospital with painful migraines.

The singer recently told Nova’s Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald and Michael “Wippa” Wipfli that he was upset when he learned he had the disease.

In August of the same year, a 7 cm brain tumor was surgically removed from him before undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

During the emotional interview, Wippa asked the X Factor star if he felt “pi**ed off” after hearing the doctors’ verdict.

Johnny replied after a very long pause, “Yes, I think so.”

He added that he also had feelings of sadness about his recent terminal cancer diagnosis.

“There are so many feelings that are just confused,” he said.

Elsewhere in the chat, Johnny talked about his love for his girlfriend Tahnee Sims.

“We find the goodness and the joy in every little moment we can,” he said.

Johnny bravely told Fitzy and Wippa that he used his sense of humor to overcome the challenges ahead and that he wanted to stay strong and follow the doctor’s instructions.

The gifted performer has made no secret of how much support Tahnee has given him, even crediting her with “saving” his life in an interview with WHO magazine.

Johnny and Tahnee first met in a dance studio in 2015, and they’ve been together ever since.

