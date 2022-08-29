Johnny Ruffo recounts having his mother wait outside as he made a deposit in a sperm bank

Johnny Ruffo has revealed that his mother took him to a sperm bank when he started his battle with cancer.

The singer’s mother, Jill, waited outside while the 34-year-old deposited a deposit in hopes of having children one day before starting chemotherapy.

An obviously embarrassed Johnny told The Project Monday that he has vivid memories of, “Mommy’s in the waiting room and I’m aw**k.”

He joked that it’s just a reality of cancer treatment, saying he’s not the first and “not the last” young man to have just that experience.

Elsewhere in the interview, the former Home and Away star revealed that he has already outlived his life expectancy.

“It will get to me at some point, but I’m still fighting. Still kicking,” he told host Carrie Bickmore.

“When I look up my diagnosis and my tumor, it’s as if the average life expectancy was three years. And for me it’s been five years now. I’m already winning.

“My goal now is to help as many people as I can and to live a happy life too.”

It comes after Johnny reveals that he has frozen his sperm as he continues his battle with brain cancer.

The singer explained in an excerpt from his new memoir, No Finish Line, published by Zodiac sign on Saturday that he had to make the decision early in his treatment.

“Suddenly I had to have conversations about chemotherapy, radiation and whether it was necessary to freeze my sperm in case I became infertile,” he writes.

“One of the saddest things about cancer is that while it can feel like an isolating experience and you’re the only victim, you quickly find that it’s actually a pretty big club that no one asked for.”

He plans to release an all-encompassing memoir entitled No Finish Line: The Johnny Ruffo Story, which details how “cancer saved his life”

Earlier this month, Johnny gave fans an update on his battle with cancer.

The X Factor finalist took to Instagram to reveal that he is still undergoing treatment and shared a series of photos of himself in the hospital.

Several photos showed his scalp stapling back together after his surgery, while others also showed his girlfriend Tahnee by his side.

“Exactly 5 years to the day since my diagnosis. He’s still fighting this son of ab***h,” he captioned his post before adding the hashtag “#f*ckcancer.”

‘Thanks for all the support!’ he continued.

In November 2020, the former Home and Away star revealed that his brain cancer had returned after a ‘week of seizures’.

He was first diagnosed in 2017 and then underwent life-saving surgery to successfully remove a seven centimeter tumor.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must let you know that I now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned, although I will dig deep and beat this shit disease again #f*ckcancer,” Ruffo wrote at the time. .

The On Top singer is set to release an all-encompassing memoir entitled No Finish Line: The Johnny Ruffo Story, which details how “cancer saved his life.”

“The sudden rise of fame took its toll,” Echo Publishing, the publishers behind the new book, revealed in April.

“Johnny found it hard to resist the weekend-long parties, drugs, alcohol and fair-weather friends that came with the area.”

They added that after receiving his devastating diagnosis, Johnny shifted his focus from partying to fighting cancer.

“In a weird way, Johnny thinks the cancer saved his life…” they added.

Johnny’s surgery in 2017 lasted about 11 hours and there was a 20 percent chance he would die.

Then followed radiotherapy and chemotherapy, with Johnny admitting that reality set in and “everything came crashing down.”

In 2019, Johnny was told he was in remission and described the news as the “greatest day of his life.”

But a year later, his world was turned upside down again, when he started forgetting the lyrics of songs and had 11 attacks in just four days, he later learned that the cancer had returned.

After receiving his devastating diagnosis, Johnny shifted his focus from partying to fighting cancer

In April of this year, he surprisingly returned to Dancing with the Stars, where he received a standing ovation after performing at the grand finale.

The singer won Dancing with the Stars in season 12, in 2012, along with his professional dance partner Luda Kroitor.

“I forgot how hard it was, but I also remember how fun it was,” Johnny said after his dance.

“It was hard to get through, but we got through it in the end. Thanks for having me back,” he added.