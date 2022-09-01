Johnny Ruffo recalls the day he was first told he had brain cancer

<!–

Johnny Ruffo has given a moving account of the day he was first diagnosed with brain cancer.

The 34-year-old former Home and Away told Nova’s Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald and Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli were upset when he learned he had the disease.

“There are so many mixed feelings,” Johnny recalled in a heartbreaking interview on Thursday.

Johnny was first diagnosed with the disease in 2017 after going to the hospital with painful migraines.

In August of the same year, a 7 cm brain tumor was surgically removed from him before undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

During the emotional interview, Wippa asked the X Factor star if he felt “pi**ed off” after hearing the doctors’ verdict.

Johnny replied after a very long pause, “Yes, I think so.”

He added that he also had feelings of sadness about his recent terminal cancer diagnosis.

“There are so many feelings that are just confused,” he said.

Elsewhere in the chat, Johnny talked about his love for his girlfriend Tahnee Sims.

“We find the goodness and the joy in every little moment we can,” he said.

Johnny bravely told Fitzy and Wippa that he used his sense of humor to overcome the challenges ahead and that he wanted to stay strong and follow the doctor’s instructions.

The gifted performer has made no secret of how much support Tahnee has given him, even crediting her for “saving” his life in a recent interview with WHO magazine.

Johnny and Tahnee first met in a dance studio in 2015, and they’ve been together ever since.

