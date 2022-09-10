Johnny Ruffo heads to book signing with girlfriend Tahnee Sims and stops to take a selfie with a fan

Former Home and Away star Johnny Ruffo was spotted on Saturday on his way to his book signing in Sydney CBD.

Joined by his girlfriend Tahnee Sims, the 34-year-old was all smiles as he strolled down the sidewalk.

He was on his way to the popular Dymocks bookstore to sign his newly released memoir for awaiting fans.

Johnny dressed for comfort for the event, wearing a black Supreme jersey, jeans and a cap.

Meanwhile, Tahnee was dressed all in black, but completed with a green crossbody bag and matching green sneakers.

In one photo, Johnny appeared to be in a good mood when a fan stopped him and asked for a photo with the star.

The X Factor star has just released his new memoir entitled No Finish Line, which takes a look at his life and current battle with cancer.

He first contracted the disease in 2017 and revealed during an interview with The Project last week that his prognosis was terminal.

Johnny told earlier Who magazine? that he loves his partner Tahnee “more than anything” and it breaks his heart to see the pain she goes through as his condition worsens.

“Tahnee inspires me to want to do better and be better. She helps me find the fight every day and I am so grateful for that. I can’t thank her enough,” he said.

Johnny revealed that they try to keep their relationship as normal as possible by talking about plans for the future, but his bleak prognosis is still a heavy burden on them.

“I can already feel the pain she will have to go through and there is nothing I can do about it. I can’t take that away from her,’ he said.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and it feels like it’s all my fault. I don’t know what to do. So we take each day as it comes. I fight my very best.’

Johnny was first diagnosed in August 2017 after excruciating headaches.

He had emergency surgery and doctors removed a 7 cm tumor from his frontal lobe and also underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The former X Factor star went into remission months later, but revealed in November 2021 that the disease had returned.

Johnny confirmed in August that his cancer was now terminal.

He told The Project presenter Carrie Bickmore, who lost her husband Greg Lange to brain cancer in 2010, that he had already outlived his life expectancy.

“It will get to me at some point, but I’m still fighting. Still kicking. When I looked up my diagnosis and my tumor, the average life expectancy was three years,” he admitted.

“And for me it’s been five years now. I’m already winning. My goal now is to help as many people as I can and to live a happy life too.”

Despite his battles, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant was more concerned about how his girlfriend Tahnee would fare after his passing.

“You can imagine how hard it has been for her,” he told Carrie.

“What’s on my mind a lot is, I hate to say this, how hard it can be for her if something happens to me.

“So it’s something I don’t want to think about. It just makes me a little emotional because I know that at some point something is going to happen, whether it’s, you know, in a month or in 10 years or in 20 years.”

The pair met in a dance studio in 2015 and have been together ever since.