Johnny Ruffo gives cancer update five years after diagnosis

Singer Johnny Ruffo has given fans an update on his battle with cancer.

The 34-year-old X Factor finalist revealed on Instagram that he is still undergoing treatment and shared a series of photos of himself in hospital.

Several photos showed his scalp stapling back together after his surgery, while others also showed his girlfriend, Tahnee Sims, by his side.

“Exactly 5 years to the day since my diagnosis. He’s still fighting this son of ab***h,” he captioned his post before adding the hashtag “#f*ckcancer.”

‘Thanks for all the support!’ he continued.

Johnny’s post was inundated with supportive comments from family, friends and devoted fans.

“Sending a great love,” wrote Rhonda Burchmore.

Comedian Dave Hughes commented, “Your smile inspires the world legend.”

Tahnee commented in support of her partner, writing, ‘Superstar xx.’

In November 2020, the former Home and Away star revealed that his brain cancer had returned after a ‘week of seizures’.

He was first diagnosed in 2017 and then underwent life-saving surgery to successfully remove a seven centimeter tumor.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must let you know that I now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned, although I will dig deep and beat this shit disease again #f*ckcancer,” Ruffo wrote at the time. .

The On Top singer will release a memoir entitled No Finish Line: The Johnny Ruffo Story, which describes how “cancer saved his life.”

“The sudden rise of fame took its toll,” Echo Publishing, the publishers behind the new book, revealed in April.

“Johnny found it hard to resist the weekend-long parties, drugs, alcohol and fair-weather friends that came with the area.”

They added that after receiving his devastating diagnosis, Johnny shifted his focus from partying to fighting cancer.

“In a weird way, Johnny thinks the cancer saved his life…” they added.

Johnny’s surgery in 2017 lasted about 11 hours and there was a 20 percent chance he would die.

Then followed radiotherapy and chemotherapy, with Johnny admitting that reality set in and “everything came crashing down.”

In 2019, Johnny was told he was in remission and described the news as the “greatest day of his life.”

But a year later, his world was turned upside down again, when he started forgetting the lyrics to songs and had 11 attacks in just four days, he later learned that the cancer had returned.

In April of this year, he surprisingly returned to Dancing with the Stars, where he received a standing ovation after performing at the grand finale.

The singer won Dancing with the Stars in season 12, in 2012, along with his professional dance partner Luda Kroitor.

“I forgot how hard it was, but I also remember how fun it was,” Johnny said after his dance.

“It was hard to get through, but we got through it in the end. Thanks for having me back,” he added.