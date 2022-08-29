Johnny Ruffo fears how girlfriend Tahnee Sims will react to his death

Johnny Ruffo is grateful to have his girlfriend Tahnee Sims by his side in his battle with brain cancer.

But on Monday, the singer shared his fears about how his 27-year-old love will cope when he’s gone.

Struggling not to cry, the 34-year-old revealed his diagnosis is terminal and said he is concerned about how Tahnee will cope with the loss of him.

“You can only imagine how hard it has been for her,” the former Home and Away star told host Carrie Bickmore.

“What’s on my mind a lot is, I hate to say this, how hard it can be for her if something happens to me,” he continued.

“So it’s something I don’t want to think about. It just makes me a little emotional because I know that at some point something will happen, whether it’s, you know, in a month or in 10 years or in 20 years.”

Johnny told Carrie that he has already outlived his life expectancy with the disease.

“It will get to me at some point, but I’m still fighting. Still kicking. When I looked up my diagnosis and my tumor, the average life expectancy was three years,” he admitted.

“And for me it’s been five years now. I’m already winning. My goal now is to try to help as many people as possible and also to live a happy life.”

Earlier this year, Johnny spoke about the integral role Tahnee has played in his life, during his ongoing health battle.

Earlier this year, Johnny spoke about the integral role Tahnee has played in his life, during his ongoing health battle. “I might not be here without her,” Johnny told Now To Love

‘She was the one who let me get in the car’ [to go to hospital] when it [the headaches] happened first.

“And she encourages me to do things. She keeps me active and keeps me running and swimming,” he added.

In an interview with Fitzy & Wippa from Nova FM the actor confessed that he hopes to marry Tahnee “at some point.”

“I’d like to think I’ll marry Tahnee,” he said when asked what hopefully his life will look like in 10 years.

The X Factor finalist has made no secret of the level of support Tahnee has given him, even crediting her with “saving” his life in an interview with WHO magazine.

Johnny and Tahnee first met in a dance studio in 2015, and they’ve been together ever since.

He revealed on November 24 that he was battling brain cancer again, a blow to the couple after getting it all clear.

“After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches, it is with a heavy heart that I have to let you know that I now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned,” he wrote on Instagram.

Johnny was first diagnosed with the disease in 2017 after going to the hospital with painful migraines.

In August of the same year, a 7 cm brain tumor was surgically removed from him before undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.