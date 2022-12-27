Johnny Di Francesco: Founder of 400 Gradi reveals his secrets for a perfect pizza

The chef behind one of the best pizzas in the world reveals his secrets to making restaurant-quality pizza at home, and it can be done for as little as $5.

Johnny Di Francesco went from working in local pizzerias at the age of 12 to afford a pair of Nikes, to running an award-winning pizzeria chain in Melbourne.

The Neapolitan pizza in your restaurant 400 degrees recently ranked sixth on the official list of the world’s 50 best pizzas.

The 45-year-old father of three revealed exactly how to make his award-winning pizza at home and the common pizza mistakes you should never make.

Johnny Di Francesco (pictured) is the founder of the award-winning pizza restaurant 400 Gradi, which recently received the title of the sixth best pizza in the world.

The chef reveals exactly how to make his multi-award winning pizza and which ingredients to use. He also shares the five things pizza chefs should never do.

The chef opened his first pizzeria in Melbourne when he was 19 years old, after years of working in local pizzerias.

“It all started because I wanted to buy a pair of Nike shoes,” he laughs.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Johnny explained that his parents immigrated to Australia in the 1960s from Naples, the home of Neapolitan pizza.

Despite this advantage, they had no idea how to cook pizza, and Johnny learned through his jobs as a teenager.

“My father was a hairdresser, not a chef,” he said.

The father of three (pictured with his wife) said making pizza is one of his true passions in life.

The chef draws on his Italian heritage to bring his creations to life with authenticity.

His Guinness World Record-breaking pizza is now so popular that he has seven restaurants in Australia and one in the United States.

The chef revealed the method and tricks he uses to make his award-winning pizza at home.

“Making a perfect pizza at home is not that difficult,” he said.

Johnny said you don’t need a lot of ingredients, but they need to be of the ‘highest quality’; however, even with the best toppings, the pizza should only be $5-$7.

Johnny uses traditional Italian techniques to make his Neapolitan pizza, inspired by his Italian heritage. He often visits Naples, the birthplace of his parents (pictured in Naples)

Johnny’s Little-Known Chef’s Secrets to Making Restaurant-Quality Pizza: 1. Always use the highest quality ingredients you can find. 2. Use your hands to roll out your dough, never use a rolling pin as it destroys your dough. 3. Do not mix the tomato sauce as it makes the bitter tomato seeds ruin the flavor of the sauce. Mash the tomatoes by hand or with a fork. 4. Less is more when it comes to toppings. Choose high-quality ingredients that complement each other. 5. If you don’t have a pizza oven, cook the pizza at the highest possible temperature on a preheated pizza stone.

Neapolitan pizza must meet strict guidelines to be considered authentic, 400 Gradi was the first Australian pizza chain to be certified by the True Neapolitan Pizza Association.

All good Neapolitan pizza starts with a strong crust.

To make the dough, Johnny advised using ‘very high quality flour’ such as ‘Le 5 Stagioni’ and adding only water, salt and yeast.

Johnny said that pizza dough needs to be proofed for 24 hours for maximum flavor and texture.

A little known chef’s secret is that you should never use a rolling pin as it ‘destroys the dough’, rather the dough should always be stretched.

‘It’s all in the process, really good dough takes time. It needs 24 hours to mature,’ he explained.

The chef said this doesn’t have to be hard, just make the dough the night before.

He said the same rules apply for topping pizza, the highest quality ingredients should be used for the best results.

The chefs’ favorite ingredients are San Marzano tomato and fior di latte or buffalo mozzarella.

The chef warned that rolling the pizza dough ruins it, instead it should always be stretched by hand

5 things you should never do when making pizza: 1. Do not use dough that has not been left to rise for 24 hours 2. Do not roll the dough with a rolling pin 3. Do not mix tomatoes 4. Don’t cook pizza sauce before you put it on the pizza. 5. Don’t use cheap ingredients or processed toppings like canned pineapple.

To make his pizza sauce, Johnny just uses whole canned San Marzano tomatoes and a pinch of sea salt.

“If you’re using a high-quality tomato like San Marzano, you don’t have to do much,” he explained.

The chef uses only whole canned San Marzano tomatoes and a pinch of sea salt

He warns that the one thing you should never do when making the sauce is blend the tomato, as it causes the bitter seeds to explode; instead, he recommends mashing the tomato with your hands or a fork.

‘Less is more’ is his rule of thumb for pizza toppings.

“It’s not about packing the pizza with a lot of toppings, it’s about using the best ingredients and balancing them really well.”

400 Gradi previously took the title of best pizza in the world for its pizza margherita, and Johnny admits that the flavor is his favorite.

However, he accepts that people like different flavors.

“People have their own taste, top your pizza with what you like, but make sure you use the best quality,” he reiterated.

For many pizza aficionados, toppings like pineapple are considered a crime, however, Johnny said if you’re going to make it, make sure you use fresh rather than canned pineapple.

‘Honestly, I wouldn’t put pineapple on my pizza, but everyone has their own taste. I think the ingredients are a personal taste.

The chef said ‘less is more’ when it comes to pizza toppings. His favorite combination is margherita with buffalo mozzarella. The margherita made at 400 Gradi has won several awards, including the best pizza in the world and a Guinness World Record.

Many home chefs fall at the last hurdle when they are making pizza, cooking the dish can be difficult without a pizza oven as it is hard to get the desired crispy base.

Johnny said that if you don’t have a pizza oven, cook the pizza at the highest possible temperature in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes.

He also recommends buying a pizza stone and preheating it before using it.

Pizza stones are an inexpensive alternative to a pizza oven, mimicking the effects of the oven by ensuring that the bottom of the dish is crisp.