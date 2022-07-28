Johnny Depp’s lawyer says actor ‘would have moved on’ if Amber Heard did not file an appeal
Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez says the Pirates of the Caribbean star would have abandoned his defamation lawsuit if his ex-wife, Amber Heard, had not appealed to overturn the million-dollar settlement.
Vasquez sat down on Thursday for an interview with Gayle King, the host of CBS Morning, to discuss the ongoing defamation case, while both sides filed an appeal.
“So it’s safe to say that if she hadn’t appealed, none of you would have appealed either, and you would have moved on?” asked king.
“Yes — that’s a very fair statement,” Vasquez replied.
A judge will review Depp and Heard’s appeals as the defamation lawsuit progresses. Depp filed an appeal to reverse the $2 million he had to pay after being convicted of a single defamation charge because he said the domestic violence allegations against him were a ‘hoax’
King was skeptical as to why Depp decided to appeal if he had called earlier to move on and “time for a cure.”
“It was to be expected,” Vasquez said. “I mean, she’s said she’d appeal since the day she lost the trial.”
Vasquez says the legal team has a plan to “protect” the interests of their “client” as the trial progresses.
“We’ve heard it’s not about the money, it’s time to heal and time to move on – that’s the message he sent – but how do you heal and move on when both sides are still in court.” arguing?’ asked king.
Vasquez replied, “It’s a pretty standard legal process. We just hope that the court upholds the verdict, which we believe was the right one, and allows both parties to move forward.”
Depp and Heard were subjected to trial after the actresses alleged in a 2018 newspaper op-ed that her ex-husband had abused her.
Heard must pay Depp $10.35 million after her lawsuit is denied. The two had only been married for a little over a year after divorcing in 2017
In another CBS Morning clip with King and Vasquez, the pair discuss how Depp decided who was on his legal team and how important it was to him to have a “female perspective.”
“I find this interesting,” King said. “You know how Johnny Depp decided to put together the team that represented him. And it has been reported that he specifically wanted you. Why do you think he wanted you on his team?’
Vasquez replied, “I’ve had the pleasure of working for Johnny for four and a half years now. So I’ve worked on all of his lawsuits before. This case was clearly the most personal to him. It was important to have a woman on the team.”
‘Why?’ asked king.
“This case called for a women’s perspective. And I was the lucky one chosen to do this job, and I took it…’
King interrupted: ‘Do you feel happy? Is happiness the word?’
Vasquez replied, ‘I think so – yes. I mean, I think hard work and luck shouldn’t be underestimated, there was a combination, right? Of course it’s a lot of hours, but it’s also a bit of luck. And I didn’t, it’s not a job I took lightly. This was his name. This was his life. It was important.’
Heard, 36, appealed the judge’s decision on July 21 in her defamation case against Johnny Depp – two months after she was ordered to pay $10 million in damages to her ex-husband.
Heard was denied a mistrial petition a week earlier — arguing that one of the jurors in the case should not have been eligible to serve because his subpoena was intended for his father, who had the same name and on lived at the same address.
In June, the Aquaman star was ordered to pay her ex-husband $10.35 million at the end of an explosive six-week trial when a jury found she had defamed her ex-husband in a 2018 newspaper op-ed. was published.
Depp, 59, was awarded $15 million, including $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
The judge later limited the damages to the state’s maximum of $350,000, giving Depp a total of $8.35 million.
Meanwhile, Heard won one of her three counterclaims that involved statements from Depp’s attorney suggesting that she and her friends vandalized their apartment before calling the police.
Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages of the $100 million she asked for.
Amid news of Heard’s appeals, Depp’s representatives told DailyMail.com last week that they are confident in the verdict.
Depp and Heard have appealed to the Virginia Court of Appeals
“The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented at the trial and reached a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant himself defamed Mr Depp on multiple occasions. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand,” a Depp spokesman said.
A day after Heard’s team appealed, Depp’s team filed one after he was ordered to pay $2 million in damages after being convicted of a single defamation charge for alleging that the charges of domestic violence against him were false.
The Pirates of the Caribbean acting team said they are appealing to ensure “all information is considered by the court” as they come back to consider Heard’s appeal.
Johnny Depp and Amber heard timeline for defamation trial
In March 2019, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 stating that she had been abused by the Pirates of the Caribbean star. However, she never explicitly mentioned Depp in the piece, writing that she is “a public figure who represents domestic violence.”
In February 2020, audio recordings obtained by DailyMail.com revealed that they admitted to punching Depp. “I f**king was hitting you… I don’t know what the movement of my hand was, but you’re fine, I didn’t hurt you, I didn’t hit you, I was hitting you ,’ heard said.
In January 2021, Heard sued her ex-husband for $100 million
On April 11, 2022, the six-week trial began in Virginia to discuss allegations of abuse during the couple’s relationship. The couple married in 2015 but divorced in 2017.
On April 20, 2022, Heard admitted to being violent with Depp when the actress’s audio recording was played
On May 4, 2022, Heard took the stand to recall the romance with Depp before allegedly abusing her. The actress said the abuse dates back to 2013 when Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her.
On May 25, 2022, Depp testified again, claiming Heard’s allegations were false. He claimed he never abused his ex-wife
On June 1, 2022, the judge in Depp ruled that the defamation case against Heard was won by subjecting her to paying $10.3 million to The Pirates of the Caribbean star. The jury awarded Heard $2 million after Depp’s lawyer said Heard and her friends vandalized her apartment before calling the police.
On July 21, 2022, Heard appealed the judge’s decision in her libel suit against Depp — two months after she was subject to paying her ex-husband $10 million in damages.
On July 22, 2022, Depp appealed his conviction for defaming Heard after calling the domestic violence allegations against him a “hoax” — submitting him to pay his ex-wife $2 million