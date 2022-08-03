Johnny Depp’s ex Ellen Barkin claims there was a ‘world of violence’ around the actor

Ellen Barkin said there was a “world of violence” surrounding Johnny Depp in a statement that was not aired during his $100 million defamation trial with Amber Heard.

The actress said in the video recording that Depp looked down on people he thought were under him and once referred to an assistant as “pig.”

Barkin, 68, agreed that the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies could be charming, saying in the statement that “most are abusers.”

She also claimed that the first time they had sex, Depp “gave me a Quaalude and asked me if I wanted to fuck.”

The claims are revealed in newly disclosed documents from the Depp vs Heard case, which ended with a jury awarding Depp a net $8.35 million for his ex-wife defaming him with a 2018 Washington Post column.

Actress Ellen Barkin testified that Johnny Depp once threw a bottle of wine at her while the couple were dating

Depp and Barkin starred together in the 1998 movie ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’, they started dating after that

The court in Fairfax, Virginia, has rejected a petition from Heard, the star of the Aquaman films, for a mistrial. She has appealed the verdict.

Barkin, 68, said she met Depp around 1990 and stayed close to him for 10 years, including together in the movie Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Their partnership ended when he threw a bottle of wine at her at a Sin City hotel.

While the jury has seen some of Barkins’ video deposition, the transcript of the rest has been released this week.

In the text, Barkin was asked if Depp could be “incredibly charming.”

She replied, ‘Most abusers are’.

Asked for clarification, she said, “I meant the big umbrella term of abusers.”

Talking about the incident where Depp threw a bottle of wine at her, Barkin said she was “not surprised” because “there was always an air of violence around him.”

She said, ‘He’s a yeller, he’s verbally abusive. And those things you can see’.

According to Barkin, there was “just a lot of yelling” when Depp was around.

Asked who he was yelling at, Barkin said, “His assistant. People who would work on the film, perhaps in what it would see as a lower capacity than it functions. There’s just a world of violence’

Another example was him calling one of his assistants “pig,” Barkin said.

Despite calling himself a “Southern Gentleman,” Depp’s first offer to have sex with Barkin was anything but, she testified.

Barkin said ‘He gave me a quaalude and asked me if I wanted to fuck’

Depp’s treatment of Barkin was so bad that after they broke up, her brother refused to let him sit at their table when they crossed paths at a restaurant, she said.

In her testimony played before the jury during the trial, Barkin elaborated on her time with Depp.

When asked if their relationship became “romantic,” Barkin said with a smile that it happened around 1994 when she “moved to Hollywood and he switched the knobs.”

Barkin said the friendship went from “purely platonic friendship to romantic,” then asked to correct the record, saying, “Can you turn that into sexual? Thank you’.

According to Barkin, the relationship lasted several months and she went to Depp’s house or he came to hers three or four times a week.

Barkin said she was “always aware” that Depp drank too much.

She said, “He was drunk all the time” and that Depp was a red wine drinker.

She saw him use cocaine, marijuana and hallucinogenic drugs and once told her he was “tripping”.

When asked how many times this has happened, she replied, “I couldn’t even tell you. He always drank or smoked a joint’.

One of Heard’s lawyers asked, “Has there come a time when Mr. Depp acted in a way beyond your control?”

Barkin said, “Yes. mr. Depp threw a wine bottle through the hotel room in one go, in Las Vegas during the filming of Fear and Loathing. There was a fight going on between Johnny Depp and his friends in the assistant’s room.

Barkin couldn’t remember if the bottle was full and it didn’t touch her or anyone else.

She said it was a “throw” coming from across the hotel room.

Barkin described her breakup with Depp, saying there was a “big goodbye” and she didn’t hear from Depp again.

She said that during their relationship there was ‘a lot of jealousy – don’t do this, don’t do that’

Barkin said, ‘He’s just a jealous man, checking, where are you going, who are you going with. What did you do last night. I once had a scratch on my back that made him very, very angry because he insisted it was from having sex with someone he wasn’t.”

She added that jealous comments from Depp were “very common” and that he would become angry and “demanding” if the subject came up.