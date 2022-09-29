Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial gets turned into Tubi movie as new trailer shows court drama

The libel trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which included sensational testimony including allegations of jealousy over actor James Franco, was filmed for Tubi just four months after the verdict.

A trailer for Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial was released Wednesday, starring Mark Hapka and Megan Davis as formerly married Hollywood stars Depp, 59, and Heard, 36.

“Everything stand up, the court is now in dispute,” a bailiff said at the beginning of the one-minute trailer.

Close-ups were then shown of Davis as Heard and Hapka as Depp sat in court following a Tubi logo.

Hapka was a clincher for Depp in his signature goatee, sunglasses, and ponytail, while Davis was perfect as Heard, especially in her courtroom attire.

‘Madam. Heard has defamed Mr Depp by calling him an abuser,” said Melissa Marty as Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez.

“Look what she said about me,” said a saddened Depp, showing a newspaper to a friend.

Depp gained acknowledgment from fans during the trial, while stony-faced Heard walked outside the courthouse.

“It’s day one of Depp’s lawsuit against Heard for defamation; although fans support both sides, there is clearly a favorite here,” a reporter said outside the trial.

Flashbacks were shown apparently referring to witness statements while Amber was on the witness stand.

“The drug use and medication had gotten so bad and it scared me,” Heard said in the stands

A social media commentator was shown reading, “Girl just wants some attention.”

“It didn’t happen,” Depp said in defense.

“Borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder,” said one witness referring to Heard.

A scene also showed Depp and Heard sitting side by side talking.

“Another one with James Franco?” Depp asked.

“Are you jealous of him too?” Heard asked.

Flashes of their relationship were shown when Depp said in a voiceover, “This is my life, no one should have to go through this.”

Heard was also shown crying on a bed.

“I have a right to say what happened to me,” Heard said.

Depp was then shown in the back seat of a car talking to his driver and confidant.

“I can’t wait to see what’s next,” Depp told him.

In the film by director Sara Lohman, Mary Carrig also plays Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft.

Hot Take is scheduled for a free release on Friday on the Tubi platform.

Depp sued his ex-wife Heard in February 2019 over her December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post and she sued him in August 2020.

The Depp v. Heard lawsuit was held in Fairfax County, Virginia from April 2022 to June 2022, and the live stream was widely watched and generated significant traffic on social media.

The bombing trial included witness testimony from both Depp and Heard, who provided details of their fairytale romance that culminated in a disastrous marriage with both accusing each other of abuse.

Footage was shown of Depp pouring himself what Heard’s lawyer described as a “mega pint of red wine” as he smashed his kitchen, photos of poop on Depp’s bed that he claimed belonged to Heard, as well as messages from Depp. to his friend, British actor Paul Bettany, in which Depp wrote: ‘Let’s Burn Amber.’

In another post, Depp wrote, “I’ll fuck her burned corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.

Heard during her emotional testimony, Depp described as a violent and jealous man and said his jealousy of actor Franco, 44, was the reason he became furious aboard a flight from Boston to Los Angeles when he allegedly kicked Heard in the back. .

The text Depp sent to Bettany saying “let’s burn Amber” was because he suspected she was having an affair with Franco, the jury was told.

The jury ruled in favor of Depp, who received $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Heard.

The punitive damages were later reduced to $350,000 due to a limit imposed by Virginia state law.