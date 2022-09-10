Johnny Depp: The $40million Gold Coast home his finger was severed in is on the market  

<!–

The million dollar Gold Coast mansion where Johnny Depp lost the tip of his finger is officially up for grabs.

Owned by former 500cc motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan, it is valued at $40 million and will go under the hammer on September 28.

The sprawling estate, known as Diamond Head, features 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and sits on 18 acres.

Previously leased by Brad Pitt, it has a helipad, a 2,000-bottle wine cellar and a movie theater.

The private jetty gives access to the Coomera and Pimpama rivers and there is even a runway for private planes.

Amir Prestige Real Estate will handle the sale after it first went on sale in March 2021 for expressions of interest.

Mick, 57, bought the property in 1996 for $1.7 million and renovated it several times over the years.

In 2015, Johnny, 59, had the tip of his finger chopped off during an argument he had with Amber Heard, his then-partner.

He said he thought the figure had fallen into the trash, but that it was next to the bar instead.

Mick, a five-time Moto GP World Champion from 1994 to 1998, retired in 1999 to delve into the real estate world.

The motorcyclist bought more than $12 million worth of properties in Queensland.

His Gold Coast home on ‘Millionaires Row’ was the basis of his portfolio, which also included a separate guest house and a go-kart track.