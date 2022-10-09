Johnny Depp takes selfies with fans outside his second show in New York

Johnny Depp happily posed for selfies with fans waiting outside the New York venue ahead of his concert in the city on Saturday night.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, 59, is on tour with rocker pal Jeff Beck and the pair were met with a fantastic reception outside the Capital Theater in NYC.

He sported his typical rock star look wearing a pair of blue reflective sunglasses and a matching blue oversized baker boy hat.

Happy rock star: Johnny Depp happily posed for selfies with fans waiting outside the New York venue ahead of his concert in the city on Saturday night

Quirky look: The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor, 59, is on tour with rocker pal Jeff Beck and the pair were met with a great reception outside the Capital Theater in NYC

Johnny donned a layered look wearing a white shirt under a black cardigan, casual black jacket and black jeans on Saturday afternoon.

The black jacket was a quirky choice from Johnny, with cream detailing on the collar panels, sleeves and front adding some design to the monochromatic look.

He also added a black and white skinny tie, adding flair to his stylish ensemble.

Rock on: He sported his typical rock star look wearing a pair of blue reflective sunglasses and a matching blue oversized baker boy hat

Later in the evening, Depp was all smiles as he jammed with Beck, who has been inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

During his long career, Beck has won eight Grammy Awards, been nominated for the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time by Rolling Stone, and played an extensive list of hits across many different genres.

Rocker Beck, who is Depp’s senior at 78, looked dashing as he wore a short-sleeved white shirt under a black and white waistcoat.

Partners in crime: Over the course of his long career, Beck (left) has won eight Grammy Awards and been nominated for Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time

Sing your heart out: Depp (pictured on Saturday) met Beck in 2016 and became good friends after bonding over their love of music and cars

Depp and Beck met in 2016 and became good friends, bonding over their shared love of music and cars.

They finally started playing music together in 2019 and have been touring Europe ahead of their first US tour.

The embattled 59-year-old has embarked on a music tour, playing more concerts and releasing new music following his high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Rockers: The two played songs from their joint debut album titled ’18’ on stage at the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York on Saturday

Johnny’s joyous appearances like the one in New York on Saturday have been common since his victory in Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia earlier this year.

Heard had claimed in a 2018 statement to the Washington Post that she was a survivor of domestic violence. She has now been ordered to pay Depp $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

A court ruled that Heard had defamed him in the article, but the jury also awarded Heard $2 million in her counterclaim against Depp.

Actor turned singer: Johnny has been enjoying his music career since the end of his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

Amber has recently been spotted in Majorca and it appears she is trying toescape the limelight by living under a pseudonym in a luxury villa’.

According to Spanish press reports, tThe 36-year-old actress is said to be renting the multi-million euro mansion from the family of Maria Antònia Munar, a local politician who was sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption in 2013 but released in early 2020.

The property, built in 2020, is located in the historic center of the small rural town of Costix, which is located in the center of the Spanish island.

A local shop owner, Miguel, told El Mundo that his wife ‘recognized her immediately’ but no one said anything because the people of Costix, a town of only 1,270 inhabitants, ‘don’t bother anyone’ and just ‘live and let live’.

The shopkeeper added: ‘She’s like everyone else, she buys fruit and vegetables, she speaks Spanish with a Mexican accent and she’s very polite. She always says good morning to us.’