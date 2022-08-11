Johnny Depp takes on the role of King Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry

<!–

Johnny Depp has been portrayed as King Louis XV of France in Jeanne Du Barry, his first film role since his trial for defamation of ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 59-year-old actor was almost unrecognizable in the new still from the film in which he wore a blindfold and a vintage blonde wig.

The movie star was dressed in 18th century attire while wearing a gold royal jacket with a high collar and a white shirt.

Comeback: Johnny Depp is portrayed as King Louis XV of France in Jeanne Du Barry, his first film role since his defamation trial of ex-wife Amber Heard

The actor also looked noticeably paler in the image and appeared to have red lips.

Johnny plays King Louis XV alongside Maiwenn Le Besco, who directs the film as well as the main character, Jeanne du Barry, the mistress of King Louis.

Le Besco has had success before, directing critically acclaimed films such as ‘Polisse’ and ‘Mon Roi’.

The film will be Johnny’s first film in French and is expected to be released in 2023.

Role: Johnny plays King Louis XV alongside Maiwenn Le Besco, who directs the film as well as the main character, Jeanne du Barry, the mistress of King Louis

Trial: Jeanne Du Barry marks a return for Johnny after much of Hollywood blacklisted him over Amber’s domestic abuse allegations (pictured in June 2022)

While the budget for the film is unclear, Johnny reportedly has a starting fee of $20 million for each role.

Jeanne Du Barry marks a return for Johnny after much of Hollywood blacklisted him over Amber’s domestic abuse allegations.

Filming on the project reportedly began in July — after the trial ended — and is expected to last 11 weeks, according to Deadline.

The story follows title character Jeanne, a working-class woman who climbs the social hierarchy of Paris and eventually comes to the attention of King Louis XV.

Prodctiuon: The film will be directed by Maiwenn Le Besco, who will also star opposite Johnny in the film

Return: Johnny’s first role in front of the camera is King Louis XV

In 2020, a UK court ruled that 12 of the 14 violent incidents Amber claimed were ‘substantially true’, and Johnny was subsequently forced to report at Warner Bros.

But after his own libel suit against Amber, in which he was paid $15 million, the star seems to be rekindling interest.

Johnny is reportedly in talks to star in another Pirates of the Caribbean movie and reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow after a $301 million bid from Disney.

According to reports, Johnny would have joked that he would not return to the Pirates franchise even if he was offered $300 million, which led to Disney offering him $1 million more than that.

His last film, Minimata, about war photographer W. Eugene Smith, was released in 2020.