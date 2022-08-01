Johnny Depp ‘suffers from erectile dysfunction’, Amber Heard’s lawyers claim

Unsealed court documents reveal Johnny Depp reportedly suffers from erectile dysfunction, according to Amber Heard’s lawyers.

“While Mr. Depp prefers not to disclose his erectile dysfunction, such a condition is absolutely relevant to sexual assault, including Mr. Depp’s anger and the use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard,” says the March 28 file submitted by Page Six. obtained.

Heard’s lawyers say Depp’s alleged medical condition contributed to his violent behavior towards his ex-wife.

The legal team of Aquaman actresses claims that Depp’s medical condition makes him more likely to become “angry or agitated,” leading him to anger and aggression.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were subjected to a six-week trial after the actresses alleged in a 2018 newspaper op-ed that her ex-husband had abused her.

Court documents released over the weekend claim Depp is reportedly suffering from erectile dysfunction

Heard and Depp went to court in April for a six-week trial in Virginia to discuss allegations of abuse during the couple’s relationship. The couple married in 2015, but divorced just over a year later before officially divorcing in 2017.

Heard claimed that Depp had allegedly abused her since 2013 when she alleged that the Pirates of the Caribbean had sexually assaulted her.

Heard stepped up in May to testify that her ex-husband allegedly raped her with a bottle of liquor and threatened to “cut” her face with it, according to Page Six.

“I didn’t know if the bottle he had in me was broken,” she said, breathing heavily, holding back her tears. ‘I couldn’t feel it. I couldn’t feel anything.’

Court documents show that the alleged attack happened at the same time that Depp suffered a severed finger – alleging Heard threw a vodka bottle at him while he was in Australia.

On August 1, documents further revealed Heard’s sister told her boss that the Aquaman actress had cut Depp’s finger when she threw a bottle of vodka at him.

The statement was made by Jennifer Howell, a former friend and boss of Heard’s sister, Whitney Henriquez, who spoke about the finger incident.

She recalls Amber’s sister yelling at the office ‘she cut off his fucking finger’ while the duo was in Australia while Depp was filming the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Despite the Aquaman actress’s accusations, Depp denied the allegations of sexually assaulting his ex-wife during the defamation trial that ended in June with a judge sided with Depp.

Heard was ordered to pay her ex-husband $10.35 million in June when a jury found she defamed Depp in a newspaper opinion piece published in 2018.

Speaking to Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez, Howell said, “I was sitting right where I am now because I’m sitting at my desk in the office. So I was sitting here at my computer, working, in my zone, reacting, doing whatever I was doing.

“And there were two black and white chairs with a table in between. Whitney sat in one of the black and white chairs.

“There’s a door that goes out there too, and she just yelled, ‘She’s done it now. She cut off his damn finger,” and made this huge proclamation. And I pushed my chair back. I was like, ‘What?’

And she says, ‘She cut off his finger. She cut off his finger.’ And then she shot out the door and said, ‘I need to call someone. I have to call someone.’

“And she went out and called someone. I don’t know who called her. That’s what was said.’

When asked if Henriquez had indicated who the ‘she’ and ‘he’ were in the screenplay, Howell replied, ‘It was Amber and Johnny.

“And apparently she threw a bottle and cut off his finger, she reported when she returned from whoever she had spoken to outside.”

Heard denied causing the injury, saying he hurt himself during a drunken rage.

Depp also told the court that he lied to a doctor about how he sustained the finger injury at the time.

Depp shows the middle finger of his hand, which he says was injured while he and his ex-wife Amber Heard were in Australia in 2015

Depp’s severed finger, following an incident in Australia in 2015. Depp claims he heard about him through a bottle of vodka, which caused the injury

Whitney Henriquez (pictured), sister of actress Amber Heard testifies at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia

The unsealed court documents further showed that Heard ran away from a divorce settlement from Depp that could have netted her tens of millions of dollars.

Heard could have gotten half of Depp’s $33 million he earned while filming the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise — since the couple were still married. However, documents obtained by the Daily Beast show that Heard ignored directions from her legal team not to sue Depp for the maximum amount.

Heard will also receive $2 million from Depp in a counter suit, leaving her with just over $8 million to pay.

Heard was ordered to pay Depp a total of $8.3 million after she was found guilty of defamation, but says she doesn’t have enough money to do that.

The Aquaman actress has appealed the judge’s ruling on July 21.