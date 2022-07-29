Johnny Depp sells his debut artwork collection for a jaw-dropping £3M hours after announcing it

Despite their infamous trial reaching a verdict, he is still embroiled in a legal battle with ex Amber Heard – as the actress fights to overturn their settlement.

But Johnny Depp has turned his hand to artwork, with his debut collection selling for a whopping £3 million through Castle Fine Art.

The 59-year-old actor released a limited-edition collection of 780 pieces, which sold within hours on Thursday, as individual images fetched £3,950 and the entire portfolio of four images sold for £14,950.

His collection focused on “Friends & Heroes” and included pop art style pieces by Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, Elizabeth Taylor and Al Pacino.

Based on people he knows well who have inspired him as a person, seller Castle Fine Art describes the pieces as an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny’s eyes; a representation of how they revealed themselves to him.

Explaining that it is the intersection of ‘Pop Art’ and ‘Street Art’, the collection is also referred to as ‘pop art with a feeling’.

“I have always used art to express my feelings and reflect on those who are most important to me, such as my family, friends and people I admire. My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves,” says Johnny via the Castle Fine Art information page.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star announced the sale on his Instagram, which sold the collection within hours.

It comes after Johnny was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a libel suit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

But the Aquaman actress has appealed for the price to be rolled back two months after she was ordered to pay.

Amber was denied a mistrial petition a week earlier – arguing that one of the jurors in the case should not have been eligible to serve because his subpoena was intended for his father, who had the same name and on lived at the same address.

And since he appealed, Johnny has also appealed the $2 million (£1.7 million) in compensatory damages he had to pay her.

After their divorce, the actor would be in financial difficulties, as he sold a large part of his sizable real estate portfolio.

In 2016, he listed his four-story Venetian mansion overlooking Venice’s Grand Canal for $10.8 million — after paying $13 million for it in January 2011.

While he sold the last of his five penthouses in LA in 2017, which brought in a whopping $10.88 million — about $2 million below the collective asking price.

And it didn’t stop there, as he let go of his Kentucky ranch-style pad in 2020 for nearly half the cash value — considering he only raked in $1,350,000 despite being reported to be worth $ 2.33 million.

While his downtown LA penthouse, which he shared with Amber, also went on sale last month for $1.76 million.