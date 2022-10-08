Johnny Depp rocks out with pal Jeff Beck at NY concert while Camille Vasquez steps out with new man

Johnny Depp played the second show of his US tour with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck on Friday, after the pair became close friends in recent years and released a debut album together.

Meanwhile, Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez, who was part of his legal team in the packed defamation case against ex-girlfriend Amber Heard, was seen strolling with her British boyfriend Edward Owen.

Vasquez was recently in the audience for Depp’s first show in Washington DC on Tuesday, wearing a VIP pass along with attorney Ben Chew, who also defended Depp in the case.

Depp wore his signature rock star look to the concert, complete with sunglasses and a black cap as he let his long hair down on stage.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a black jacket and black jeans, along with a signature plethora of dangling jewelry.

Johnny Depp played the second show of his US tour with guitarist Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York

The two friends seemed happy as they rocked the stage together, while Johnny let his long hair down for the show

The two played songs from the debut album they released together entitled ’18’

During his storied career, Jeff Beck has won eight Grammy awards and has been nominated in the top 100 guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone

Although Vasquez recently went to play Depp, she chose to sit out this concert and was seen taking a walk with friend Edward Owen, a WeWork executive.

The pair seemed like an item as they held hands during their walk through New York City.

Depp smiled as he jammed with Beck, who has already been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Camille Vasquez was seen walking with her British boyfriend Edward Owen in New York City

Owen works as a property manager for WeWork and the two reportedly met in London

Depp and Beck met in 2016 and became good friends, thanks to their shared love of music and cars

They eventually started playing music together in 2019, touring Europe prior to their first US tour

Depp and Beck met in 2016 and became close friends, thanks to their shared love of music and cars.

The controversial 59-year-old has embarked on the music tour, playing multiple concerts and releasing new music after his high-profile legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Vasquez also came into the limelight after defending the actor in his much-discussed case — with the jury largely siding with him.

Heard had claimed in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post that she was a survivor of domestic violence, and has now been ordered to pay $10 million in Depp damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

A court ruled that Heard had defamed him in the article, but the jury also awarded Heard $2 million in her counterclaim against Depp.

Vasquez was widely praised for her performance at the trial and was promoted after her success in court.

Vasquez and Depp raised eyebrows during the six-week legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard over how close they were, but denied any romantic connection

Meanwhile, Depp and his London lawyer girlfriend Joelle Rich were “dating” during his US trial against Amber Heard this summer – but “are not exclusive,” sources linked to the couple say.

They added that Schillings attorney Rich was not involved in his legal defense and was not present for business reasons, but that Depp is not currently looking for a serious relationship.

The 59-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star won a defamation battle against Amber Heard in June over her 2018 article for The Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

Heard, 36, must pay Depp more than $8 million in damages.

Sources have now told TMZ that Depp was dating his former attorney Joelle Rich during the trial this summer, saying they were “very much” an item.

Johnny Depp and his London lawyer girlfriend Joelle Rich “were dating” during his US trial against Amber Heard this summer, sources say. The couple was pictured outside the Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 26 this year

But the TMZ source said, “He’s f*****g Johnny Depp,” meaning he has no plans to settle down with just one partner yet.

The latest news seems to confirm previous speculation that the two were together during the summer’s trial.

They said Joelle, a 37-year-old mother of two, left her children and her estranged husband in the UK while supporting Depp in his Virginia trial.

The Mail was previously told by a source that: ‘She was not there in a professional capacity because she was not on the US team handling the case.