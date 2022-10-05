Johnny Depp kicks off his U.S. tour with Jeff Beck in Washington D.C

Johnny Depp kicked off his US tour with Jeff Beck in Washington DC on Tuesday night and had some special guests in the audience.

The singer, 59, took to the stage in front of a crowd that included his lawyers from his defamation case, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew.

Johnny was represented by Vasquez and Chew when he sued Amber Heard for defamation after a statement she wrote accusing him of domestic abuse.

The highly publicized trial was held just outside DC in Fairfax County.

Johnny took to the stage with Jeff as his lawyers posed for snaps in the crowd, with VIP passes after helping A-listers win his case.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor was typically effortless in his style in a short-sleeved shirt and gray waistcoat.

Johnny, who was awarded $10 million in damages at trial, wore dark-washed jeans and boots, a flat cap and an assortment of pearl necklaces.

Meanwhile, Jeff, 78, wore a white shirt and striped vest and a pair of gray jeans with circular shades.

The English rock guitarist also showed off a spiky mop of hair.

The show comes after Amber was spotted for the first time since her headline-making defamation case on holiday in Palma de Mallorca.

Amber recently changed lawyers once again in her attempt to force two insurance companies to pick up the million dollar bill for her defamation.

The actress was ordered to pay her ex-husband millions in damages at the conclusion of the explosive defamation case in June.

She is currently represented by David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown in her appeal of the sentence.

The actress also recently hired Kirk Pasich on her legal team in an effort to get more insurance companies to cover her legal bills, which could exceed $15 million, according to Puck news.

Puck claims that Amber’s expenses soared past $8 million before the Virginia lawsuit even began. Amber’s team appears to have homeowner’s insurance to cover these bills.

The suit concerns Travelers Commercial Insurance Company and New York Marine General Insurance Company. Travelers initially sued New York Marine in July 2021 to be reimbursed for half of what it spent defending a client who turned out to be Amber.

Amber’s homeowner’s policy with Travelers covered ‘defamation’ to the tune of about $500,000, while New York Marine had issued her a general liability policy for $1 million.

The crux of the case was that Travelers believed Amber had the right to choose her own lawyers, while New York Marine disagreed, saying the case was ‘pretty straightforward’. A judge agreed with the New York Marines’ desire to use local, cheaper lawyers.

Travelers had doubts about New York Marine appointed attorneys Timothy McEvoy and Sean Patrick Roche, claiming they ‘piggy-backed’ on the work of Amber attorneys Roberta Kaplan and Elaine Charlson Bredehoft.

New York Marine, for its part, claimed that its lawyers were frozen out by Kaplan and Bredehoft. They now want $621,693 paid back in exchange for their contribution to Amber’s defense fund because their lawyers were kept out of various lawsuits.

The insurers are currently suing Amber to avoid contributing to the defamation settlement that has the Aquaman star set to pay Depp around $10.35 million, using a California law that bars insurers from covering ‘intentional acts’. Pasich is representing Amber to try to handle this situation on her behalf.

Amber could be liable for the entire judgment if it survives her appeal, as travelers will try to avoid paying it if Depp can prove she made false statements.

At the end of the defamation case, Depp, 59, was awarded $10-15 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The judge later capped the damages at the state maximum of $350,000, leaving Depp with a total of $8.35 million.

Meanwhile, Amber won one of her three counterclaims related to statements made by Depp’s lawyer suggesting that the actress and her friends had trashed their apartment before calling the police.

The actress was awarded $2 million in damages out of the $100 million she sought.

A day after Amber’s team filed an appeal, Depp’s team did the same to overturn the few million the actor owes his ex-wife.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s team said they filed an appeal to ensure ‘all information is dealt with by the court’ while they return to consider Amber’s appeal.

Before filing an appeal, Amber’s attorney asked the judge to throw out the decision and declare a mistrial. It was argued that one of the jurors in the case should not have been eligible to serve because his subpoena was intended for his father, who had the same name and lived at the same address.

Judge Penny Azcarate dismissed the request, arguing that there was no ‘evidence of fraud or misconduct’ on the part of the jurors and that the jury’s verdict should stand.’

