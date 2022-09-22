Johnny Depp issues warning to fans after scammers are impersonating him

Johnny Depp has warned fans that “pretty convincing” scammers are still using fake social media accounts impersonating him and offering to meet or speak to them for money.

In a statement posted to its Instagram story, the US acting team wrote: “We have been made aware that there are still fraudulent impostors posing as Johnny or those on his team, offering meetings or promising time with him, often for a fee.

“Some of those efforts seem quite convincing, for example by digitally mimicking his voice and using other forms of communication that seem authentic.

“Keep in mind that this is a scam. It’s not Johnny or anyone on his team. These people are criminals trying to make money from vulnerable, kind people.

“If you’re aware of this, or have been targeted yourself, report it to your local police’s online fraud teams.”

The statement further explained that Johnny does not communicate with fans via email, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, SMS, fan sites or phone calls.

In a statement posted to its Instagram story, the US acting team wrote: “We have been made aware that there are still fraudulent impostors posing as Johnny or those on his team, offering meetings or promising time with him, often for a fee.”

The statement, pictured, further explained that Johnny does not communicate with fans via email, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, SMS, fan sites or phone calls.

It came after he previously warned fans to be wary of “fake accounts” impersonating him on social media.

In an Instagram story post in June, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor wrote: “I have been made aware that there are fake accounts pretending to be me or people who work with me.

“I don’t have a private or side account on any platform. These are the only pages operated by me and my team where we share updates and communicate,” he added, listing his accounts on various social media platforms.

“I ask you to be careful, because it seems that these fake accounts can be ruthless. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for letting me know about this issue! Love & Respect, JD X.’

Depp took to social media to warn fans about fake accounts on various platforms posing as him

Depp, who won his defamation case against Amber Heard on June 2, gave no further explanation.

He was awarded $8.35 million (£6.8 million) in damages and joined TikTok after his win, where he gained 2.5 million followers without sharing a single post.

In a video shared to the app, which had a hashtag with numerous videos supporting him through his trial, he wrote, “We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now we all move forward together.

“You are, as always, my employers and again I have become so small that there is no way I can say thank you other than just thanking you.”

After his win, he went out with legendary musician Jeff Beck and celebrated the outcome of his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife.

The two performed at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland, where Depp surprised fans with a clean-shaven appearance.

Heard also doubled down on her abuse allegation in an explosive interview — the same allegations that caused her to owe Depp more than $8 million in damages, which she says she can’t afford.

Heard, 36, spoke to NBC’s Dateline and told Savannah Guthrie she was “terrified” to tell her side of the story.

In the interview, Guthrie pointed out that Heard is the only woman who has come forward with allegations of abuse against Depp.

Amber Heard, 36, spoke to NBC’s Dateline and told Savannah Guthrie she was ‘terrified’ to tell her side of the story

In the interview, Guthrie pointed out that Heard is the only woman to have come forward with allegations of abuse against Johnny Depp (pictured in court)

She wondered why no one else would have spoken out if they had undergone the same violent treatment that she claims to have received.

Heard replied, “Look what happened to me when I came forward. Would you?’

During the defamation trial, Kate Moss came forward to defend her ex-boyfriend, with whom she was in a relationship from 1994 to 1998.

She dealt a sensational blow to his ex-wife Heard by flinching over the actress’s claim that Depp once pushed his supermodel ex down a flight of stairs.

During Heard’s testimony, the actress referred to allegations that Depp once pushed Moss down a flight of stairs – but according to the testimony Moss gave in support of Depp, the actor actually helped her after she accidentally slipped.

Heard made the claim while discussing an argument she allegedly had with Depp at the top of a staircase, when she said her sister, Whitney Heard, stepped between them.

During the defamation trial, Kate Moss (pictured) took to the stands to defend her ex-boyfriend, with whom she was in a relationship from 1994 to 1998.

Heard told the court: “She threw herself into the line of fire. She tried to make Johnny stop. She stood with her back to the stairs and Johnny waves at her. I don’t hesitate and wait – I immediately think of Kate Moss and stairs. And I waved at him.’

Moss said during her testimony that Depp never “pushed or threw her down a flight of stairs,” in fact, she said he nursed her after she tripped during a trip they took to Jamaica together.

Heard also said she was injured by the “hate and vitriol” directed against her, but she did not regret taking the case.

“I know the scariest, most intimidating thing for anyone who talks about sexual assault is not being believed, being called a liar or being humiliated,” she said.

Heard said she didn’t speak out because she was “vengeful.”

“This would be a very bad way to get revenge,” she said.

“As crazy as it is to say this out loud, my goal is – I just want people to see me as a person.”