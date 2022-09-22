Johnny Depp is ‘seriously dating’ lawyer Joelle Rich after they worked together four years ago

Johnny is reportedly dating a London-based lawyer named Joelle Rich.

Rich represented the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor in a 2018 trial with The Sun in the UK which he ultimately lost.

“Their chemistry is off the charts,” an insider told me UsWeeklywho was the first to make the news. “It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.’

Rich was not, but she was not part of the legal team that represented him in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, although she was in the courtroom to show her ‘support’ for Depp, added TMZ.

TMZ added that the two are happily “dating.”

We claimed their romance started “discreetly” as they dated in hotels so they could avoid crowded restaurants where their romance could have come true.

Rich is currently still married to her husband, but they are formally divorced.

The brunette beauty is in the process of going through a divorce, TMZ added. She and her estranged husband share two children.

Rich was chatting with Depp in Virginia in May during his trial with Heard, with whom he made the movie The Rum Diaries.

Rich is a lawyer from the United Kingdom.

Her biography online says she ‘works to defend’ [clients’] reputations against false and defamatory accusations in print, online and on social media.”

Her focus is on protecting ‘customer privacy from unwarranted interference and media attention’.

For months, it was speculated that Depp was imagining another of his lawyers: 38-year-old Camille Vasquez.

She mentioned the star in his Heard case; Depp and Heard broke up in 2017.

But she said the rumor was “sexist.”

That other lawyer: For months, it was speculated that Depp was imagining another of his lawyers: 38-year-old Camille Vasquez. She mentioned the star in his Heard case; Depp and Heard broke up in 2017. Seen on September 10 in Beverly Hills

“It’s also an unethical charge,” Vasquez told People in June.

“It’s unfortunate and disappointing, but at the same time it’s part of the territory. I can’t say I was that surprised.’

She also has a boyfriend.

Depp filed two separate lawsuits over his relationship with Heard.

One was against The Sun in June 2018.

The publication called him a “wife beater” because they took information from Heard.

The trial was in July 2020, but four months later the UK Supreme Court ruled that The Sun’s article was not defamatory.

Rich said she ‘seriously questioned’ the British judge’s decision and there were plans to appeal.

Then Depp sued Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

In June, the jury ruled in Depp’s favor and Heard was sentenced to $10.35 million in damages.