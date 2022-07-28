Johnny Depp is mobbed by fans as he signs autographs while departing restaurant in Paris

Johnny Depp was mobbed by fans when he left a restaurant in Paris early in the morning on Thursday.

The 59-year-old actor looked cheerful as he stopped to sign fans for his fans waiting outside the venue where he emerged at 2:30 am.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star cut a casual figure during the outing when he wore a dark jacket with matching trousers.

Johnny also wore a gray shirt along with his signature hat and sunglasses as he greeted his fans.

The movie star completed his look for the evening with several gold necklaces and matching earrings.

Johnny is in Paris filming his first project since his defamation trial against ex Amber Heard as he takes on the role of King Louis XV in La Favourite.

The actor’s most recent role was in the movie Minamata, which was released in February 2020.

Johnny has a lot to laugh about these days after a judge rejected all of his ex-wife Amber’s motion to overturn the verdict of her blockbuster defamation lawsuit against him and try the case again.

Lawyers representing Amber – to whom Johnny was married from 2015 to 2017 – filed a motion earlier this month alleging that the verdict she had defamed Johnny was not supported by evidence.

They also made a great claim that a juror had not been properly vetted and wondered if that juror should even be allowed on the jury.

Court documents obtained by DailyMail.com show that Judge Penny Azcarate rejected all of Amber’s requests after the trial.

Both celebrities were found to have slandered each other in the June verdict, but the cards fell significantly in Johnny’s favor.

He got $10.35 million in damages from Amber while she only got $2 million in damages from Johnny. All told, Amber owed Johnny a whopping $8.35 million.