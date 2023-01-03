Johnny Depp is King Louis XV in first promo images for actor’s comeback film

Johnny Depp appears as King Louis XV in new promo footage for his highly anticipated film La Favorite, his first role since his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In the promotional images released Tuesday, Depp looked regal as the French monarch alongside co-star/director Maiwenn Le Besco, who plays King Louis’s mistress, Jeanne du Barry.

Instead of his trademark dark brown locks, Depp has silver hair and King Louis’ famous 18th century tricorn hats and elaborate regal attire.

The historical play was recorded in the summer and will premiere this year. This is not only his career comeback, but also Depp’s first film in French.

While the budget for the film remains unclear, Depp is said to have a $20 million starting fee for each role.

Director Le Besco had previous success directing critically acclaimed films such as ‘Polisse’ and ‘Mon Roi’.

Depp’s involvement with La Favorite was first teased in July.

In 2016, 36-year-old Heard famously accused the actor, 59, of domestic violence, which led to Depp being blacklisted by much of Hollywood, resulting in the loss of movie roles.

A jury determined that Heard’s claims, which were published in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed against Depp, were defamatory and she was ordered to pay the actor $15 million in damages.

Depp was ordered by the same courtroom to pay Heard $2 million after Heard filed a counter-suit for libel.

Heard filed an appeal in early December, but the former couple recently came to an agreement that Heard would pay $1 million to settle the case instead of entering a third trial.

Lawyers for Depp, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez, said the actor is glad the “painful chapter” is over and confirmed he would donate the money to charity.

In an Instagram statement, Heard confirmed the plea, but refused to accept guilt, stating that her life had been “destroyed” by the jury’s decision.

In 2020, a UK court ruled that 12 of the 14 incidents of violence claimed by Heard were “substantially true,” and Depp was subsequently forced to resign from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise at the request of Warner Bros.

But following his 2022 defamation suit against Heard, the star has regained Hollywood’s attention.

Depp’s first role in front of the camera is the role of King Louis XV in the French play ‘La Favorite’, which will be released in 2023. Maiwenn stars alongside Depp as Jeanne du Barry, King Louis’s mistress.

The film is directed by Maiwenn Le Besco; seen in February

Depp is reportedly in talks to star in another “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie, reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow following a $301 million bid from Disney.

According to reports, Depp allegedly joked that he would not return to the “Pirates” franchise even if he was offered $300 million, which led to Disney offering him $1 million more.

In December, producer Jerry Bruckheimer said he “would like” to see Johnny Depp return to franchise.

His latest film, ‘Minimata’, about war photographer W. Eugene Smith, was released in 2020.

The film flopped, grossing a measly $1.7 million worldwide on a budget between $11 and 13 million. Depp was paid $3 million for his role after “funding became shaky,” according to his agent.

