Johnny Depp in talks for a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards dressed as a Moonman

Johnny Depp is reportedly in talks to make a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards dressed as a Moonman, according to the BBC. TMZ,

After captivating fans for four decades with his portrayal of eccentric characters in films like Sleepy Hollow and Edward Scissorhands, the 59-year-old actor would take the stage as the network’s famed mascot.

Although not nominated at the awards ceremony, which will air next Sunday, the movie star has previously won MTV Movie Awards for Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award.

Upcoming appearance: Johnny Depp is reportedly in talks to make a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards dressed as the network’s famous mascot, according to TMZ, seen in 2017

Next, the Oscar nominee will star in his first film since his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, a French period piece called La Favorite.

Depp plays King Louis XV alongside Maiwenn Le Besco, who directs the film as well as the main character, Jeanne du Barry, King Louis’s mistress.

Le Besco has had success before, directing critically acclaimed films such as Polisse and Mon Roi. The film, which will be shot this summer, will be Depp’s first film in French and is expected to be released in 2023.

All Dressed Up: After four decades of captivating fans with his portrayal of eccentric characters in films like Sleepy Hollow and Edward Scissorhands, the 59-year-old actor is rumored to undergo a transformation as he dresses up as a Moonman trophy; seen in 2016

A fan favorite: While not nominated at the awards ceremony, which airs next Sunday, the star has previously won five MTV Movie Awards, including Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award; seen in 2014

While the budget for the film is unclear, Depp reportedly has a starting fee of $20 million for each role.

La Favorite marks a return for Depp after much of Hollywood blacklisted him over Heard’s domestic abuse allegations.

In 2020, a UK court ruled that 12 of the 14 violent incidents Heard claimed were “substantially true”, and Depp was subsequently forced to resign from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise at the request of Warner Bros.

There’s more to come: after that, he’ll star in his first film since his defamation trial of ex-wife Amber Heard, a French period piece called “La Favorite” (seen in 2012)

But after his own libel suit against Heard, in which he was paid $15 million, the star seems to be rekindling interest.

Depp is reportedly in talks to star in another ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie and reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow after a $301 million bid from Disney.

According to reports, Depp would have joked that he would not return to the “Pirates” franchise even if he was offered $300 million, leading to Disney offering him $1 million more than that.

His last film, Minimata, about war photographer W. Eugene Smith, was released in 2020.

Exciting: Depp plays King Louis XV alongside Maiwenn Le Besco, who directs the film as well as the main character, Jeanne du Barry, King Louis’s mistress

The film flopped, grossing a paltry $1.7 million worldwide with a budget in the $11-13 million range. Depp was awarded $3 million for his role after “funding was shaky,” his agent said.

The announcement comes as Netflix’s subscriber base and value plummeted this year.

Netflix recently agreed with French cinema guilds to invest approximately $40 million in French films in an effort to recoup the interest in its productions.

Depp has a 23-year-old daughter with French singer Vanessa Paradis. Lily-Rose Depp, who is also an actor, was born in the chic Parisian suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine.

Lily-Rose also graces the Netflix homepage. The young actress starred opposite Timothee Chalamet in the 2019 Netflix film The King.

The streaming giant admitted it expects to lose millions of subscribers this year, and its stock value has fallen more than 70% since the start of the year.

Back to work: La Favorite marks a return for Depp after much of Hollywood blacklisted him over Amber Heard’s domestic abuse allegations; seen in 2022

Earlier this week, news came that Depp would also direct the film Modigliani, a biopic about Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Depp will co-produce the film with Al Pacino and Barry Navidi in what will be the first film he has made since making his directorial debut with the 1997 film The Brave.

Modigliani, based on the play by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the silver screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski, follows the artist in 1916 in Paris.

Production will begin in Europe in the spring of 2023, and the casting will also be revealed soon, according to THR.