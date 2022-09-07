Johnny Depp: Hotshot lawyer Camille Vasquez finds a new Hollywood client in Q’orianka Kilcher

Johnny Depp’s lawyer, who represented the actor in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, has been hired by a new star client.

Camille Vasquez, 39, will represent actress Q’orianka Kilcher, 32, who has become somewhat of a household name through her role on the hit show ‘Yellowstone’.

Kilcher is in a $90,000 legal battle against the state of California after she was charged with two felonies for workers’ compensation earlier this year.

Vasquez made his name in Depp’s much-discussed defamation lawsuit, which the actor brought against actress and ex-wife Heard in Virginia.

After a six-week televised trial, the jury concluded that Heard defamed the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. He got $10.35 million.

Heard, meanwhile, was awarded $2 million in a counter-charge after jurors discovered Depp defamed her through one of his attorneys.

Vasquez joined Brown Rudnick LLP as a trial attorney in 2018 and was offered a partner position with the firm after winning Depp’s lawsuit.

In Kilcher’s case, she will work with Steve Cook, another of the firm’s partners who specialize in white-collar defense investigations.

During Depp’s trial, Vasquez came into the limelight after defending the actor in his much-discussed case — with the jury largely siding with him.

Heard had claimed in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post that she was a survivor of domestic violence. A court ruled that Heard had defamed him in the article.

Vasquez was widely praised for her performance at the trial and won many fans among Depp’s own legion of supporters. The pair seemed close during the process, even sparking rumors that the couple was in a relationship.

However, such rumors were quashed in July when Vasquez was pictured introducing Depp to her British boyfriend, Edward Owen.

Now she will defend another celebrity in court.

An investigation released over the summer by the California Department of Insurance alleged that Kilcher fraudulently collected “more than $90,000 in disability benefits” and misrepresented her injuries to medical providers.

In 2020, Kilcher played Angela Blue Thunder for four episodes of the Paramount Network Western, starring Kevin Costner.

She also portrayed Pocahontas in the 2005 film The New World and was in the 2019 film Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

It was while working on Dora in October 2018 that Kilcher reportedly injured her neck and right shoulder, the insurance department said.

A year later, Kilcher told a doctor handling the insurance claim that she had been offered work but could not take it because of severe neck pain from her injury, according to the insurance department’s statement.

From 2019 to 2021, Kilcher received $96,838 in temporary disability benefits.

An investigation later found that Kilcher had spent several months working on Yellowstone in 2019 during the period she claimed to be disabled, the department said.

“According to the records, she returned to the doctor and received disability benefits five days after she last worked on the show,” the California Department of Insurance statement said earlier this year.

Kilcher surrendered and was arraigned on charges in May, the statement said.

Her lawyer at the time, Michael Becker, said Kilcher was a passenger in a production vehicle when she was injured.

“Third-party doctors have verified her injuries and entitlement to benefits. Ms. Kilcher has been outspoken with her doctors and practitioners at all times…and she never intentionally accepted benefits she didn’t think she was entitled to,” Becker said in a statement.

Kilcher will “defend herself vigorously and ask that she be given the presumption of innocence both inside and outside the courthouse,” Becker said over the summer.

Kilcher rose to fame in 2005 at the age of 15 when she starred as Pocahontas in the award-winning film The New World.

She went on to star in the movie The Power of Few before landing a title role in the 2009 feature Princess Kaiulani, where she portrayed the princess during the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy.

Kilcher also starred in Neverland, and in Firelight alongside controversial Cuba Gooding, who is facing charges of assault and sexual abuse. Her most recent roles were on the TV series The Alienist and as Channing Tatum’s ex-wife in Dog.

“We are determined to defend Ms. Kilcher in this important case investigating the inherent flaws in the disability compensation system,” Brown Rudnick LLP said in a statement to Fox News Digital. ‘Madam. Kilcher is a respected and groundbreaking actress in Hollywood and we intend to clear her name.”