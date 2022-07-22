Johnny Depp files appeal against single conviction for defaming Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has appealed his conviction for defamation of ex-wife Amber Heard – just a day after Heard sought to have her defamation convictions quashed.

Legal documents obtained by DailyMail.com reveal that the actor’s legal team filed the appeal in Fairfax County, Virginia on Friday — just one day after Heard filed her notice to appeal the three defamation charges she was convicted of.

Depp, 59, was ordered to pay 36-year-old Heard $2 million in damages after he was convicted of a single defamation charge for calling her domestic violence claims against him a hoax.

That was largely overshadowed by the $10.35 million heard Depp had to pay after he was convicted in June of three charges of defamation for labeling her ex as a domestically abusive woman.

Depp’s legal team said Friday that he had filed the appeal to ensure “all information is considered by the court” while considering Heard’s request to have her three defamation convictions overturned.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor accused his ex of defaming him by calling himself “wrongly” a victim of domestic violence in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. The jury ruled in favor of all of his claims.

Heard subsequently contradicted herself, claiming she was defamed when Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly called her allegations a “hoax.” That counterclaim earned the Aquaman actress $2 million in damages.

A source close to Depp claimed he believes it’s time for the couple to “get on with their lives and heal”, but as Heard has taken further legal action, Depp must appeal to ensure all relevant information gets through the court. appeal is being considered.

Depp had originally sued Heard for $50 million over the Washington Post essay in which she described herself as “a public figure who represents domestic violence.”

Depp’s lawyers claimed he was vilified by the article, though it never mentioned him by name, arguing that the piece clearly referred to their 15-month marriage.

Heard filed a counterclaim for $100 million, alleging that Depp’s former attorney defamed her by publicly characterizing her abuse allegations as a hoax.

The jury ordered Heard to pay Depp $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive damages were reduced to $350,000 under a state limit. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million on her counterclaim.

“This was an overwhelmingly positive judgment for Mr. Depp,” a source close to Depp said Entertainment tonight on Friday. “The verdict speaks for itself.”

However, Heard told the Virginia court on Thursday that it will appeal the verdict, as well as any rulings the judge made after the verdict — including dismissing Heard’s motion to declare a mistrial and the lawsuit. dismiss or order a new trial.

‘Mr. Depp believes this is a time for both parties to move on with their lives and heal,” the source said.

“But if Ms. Heard is determined to pursue further proceedings by appealing the verdict, Mr. Depp will simultaneously appeal to ensure that the full case file and all relevant legal issues are heard by the Court of Appeals.”

Many of the testimonies during the six-week trial centered on Heard’s claims that she had been physically and sexually abused by Depp at least a dozen times.

Depp insisted he never hit Heard and that she was the abuser.

A Heard spokesperson said in a statement Thursday that her legal team believes “the court made mistakes that prevented a just and fair verdict.”

“We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize that today’s filing will ignite the Twitter fires, there are steps we must take to ensure both fairness and justice,” the spokesperson added.

Depp’s team hit back, saying, “The jury has listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and has come to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant himself has defamed Mr Depp on multiple occasions.”

“We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand,” his spokesman said on Thursday.

Neither Depp nor Heard had commented on the actor’s counter-appeal at the time of publication.

Earlier this month, Heard’s attorneys asked the judge to quash the decision and declare a mistrial, arguing that one of the jurors in the case should not have been eligible to serve because his subpoena was intended for his father, who had the same name and lived at the same address.

The request was dismissed in a written order last Wednesday, with Judge Penny Azcarate ruling that there was “no evidence of fraud or misconduct” by the juror and that the jury’s verdict must stand.

She noted that at the beginning of the trial, both sides questioned and accepted all of the jurors.

“A fair trial was guaranteed and offered to all parties to this lawsuit,” Azcarate wrote.

In the 43-page memorandum filed on July 1, Heard’s attorneys had also argued that the verdict — and the $10 million in damages she now owes Depp — should be thrown out on the grounds that Depp was on the run. the lawsuit “proceeded solely on a defamation by implication theory, abandoning all claims that Ms. Heard’s statements were factually false.”

Depp’s lead attorney, Ben Chew, responded to the motion in a statement to Courthouse News, saying, “What we expected, just longer, no more substance.”

Heard has also said she cannot pay the $10.35 million in damages she owes Depp. To appeal the verdict, Heard would have to pay full damages.

It is likely that the motion for a mistrial was an attempt to circumvent those requirements and yet overturn the decision in the case.