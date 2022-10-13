Johnny Depp continues to show off his dramatic clean-shaven new look in NYC

<!–

Johnny Depp continued to show off his dramatic new clean-shaven look as he stepped out in New York City on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old actor looked unrecognizable as he showed off his chiseled jaw after shaving off his signature goatee.

The Sleepy Hollow star was in good spirits as he greeted fans outside the eatery while wearing a trendy leather jacket, paired with chains and a plaid shirt.

He paired this with ripped stonewash jeans and leather shoes while smiling.

The star completed the ensemble with shades of blue and a matching flat cap.

The star has wowed fans with his new look since ditching his man bun and facial hair.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor is currently on tour with rock pal Jeff Beck.

Depp and Beck met in 2016 and became close friends, thanks to their shared love of music and cars.

They eventually started playing music together in 2019 and toured Europe ahead of their first US tour.

The controversial 59-year-old has embarked on the music tour, playing multiple concerts and releasing new music after his high-profile legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny’s upbeat performances like the one in New York have been common since his win at Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia earlier this year.

Heard had claimed in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post that she was a survivor of domestic violence. She has now been ordered to pay Depp $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

A court ruled that Heard had defamed him in the article, but the jury also awarded Heard $2 million in her counterclaim against Depp.

Amber has recently been spotted in Mallorca, suggesting she is trying’escape the spotlight by living in a luxury villa under a pseudonym’.

According to Spanish press releases, tThe 36-year-old actress is said to rent the multimillion-euro house from the family of Maria Antònia Munar, a local politician who was sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption in 2013 but was released in early 2020.

The property, built in 2020, is located in the historic center of the small rural town of Costix, which is in the center of the Spanish island.

A local shopkeeper, Miguel, said: El Mundo that his wife “recognized her right away,” but no one said anything because the people of Costix, a town of just 1,270, “harass no one” and just “live and let live.”

The grocer added: ‘She’s like everyone else, she buys fruit and vegetables, she speaks Spanish with a Mexican accent and she’s very polite. She always says good morning to us.’