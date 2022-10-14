Johnny Depp, 59, looks ready to party as he holds a red plastic cup

<!–

Johnny Depp looked set for a house party with a red solo trophy in hand on Thursday in Kingston, New York.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor was heading to a music venue with his entourage close behind.

Amber Heard’s ex arrived via a packed tour bus after hitting the press in New York City earlier this week.

The 59-year-old actor donned a black leather jacket over a mustard yellow shirt with blue stripes running horizontally across it. He matched his black pants with his jacket.

The star of Edward Scissorhands wore black loafers and pulled a blue cap low over his eyes. His short brown hair brushed past his shoulders.

He wore reflective aviator sunglasses adorned with wallet chains, as well as several chunky necklaces.

Several bodyguards herded Depp into the music venue as he waved happy spectators.

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star’s New York performance came just days after his performance at Sirus XM in New York City.

The Kentucky resident wore a dark green jacket, ruffled shirts, and scarves. He added faded jeans and black shoes to the outfit.

The Pirates of The Caribbean actor is currently on tour with rock pal Jeff Beck.

Depp and Beck met in 2016 and became close friends, thanks to their shared love of music and cars.

They eventually started playing music together in 2019 and toured Europe ahead of their first US tour.

Actor turned singer: Johnny has been enjoying his music career since the end of his high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard (pictured on tour with Jeff Beck last week)

The controversial 59-year-old has embarked on the music tour, playing multiple concerts and releasing new music after his high-profile legal battle against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny’s upbeat performances like the one in New York have been common since his win at Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia earlier this year.

Heard had claimed in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post that she was a survivor of domestic violence. She has now been ordered to pay Depp $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

A court ruled that Heard had defamed him in the article, but the jury also awarded Heard $2 million in her counterclaim against Depp.

Amber Heard has escaped the limelight and lives under a pseudonym in a luxury villa in Mallorca. Pictured: Mrs. Heard in Palma, Mallorca in January

Amber has recently been spotted in Mallorca, suggesting she is trying’escape the spotlight by living in a luxury villa under a pseudonym’.

According to Spanish press releases, tThe 36-year-old actress is said to rent the multimillion-euro house from the family of Maria Antònia Munar, a local politician who was sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption in 2013 but was released in early 2020.

The property, built in 2020, is located in the historic center of the small rural town of Costix, which is in the center of the Spanish island.

A local shopkeeper, Miguel, said: El Mundo that his wife “recognized her right away,” but no one said anything because the people of Costix, a town of just 1,270, “harness no one” and just “live and let live.”

The grocer added: ‘She’s like everyone else, she buys fruit and vegetables, she speaks Spanish with a Mexican accent and she’s very polite. She always says good morning to us.’