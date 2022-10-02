Johnathan Thurston Suffers Embarrassing Grand Final Failure Penrith Panthers vs Parramatta Eels

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cowboys legend Jonathan Thurston suffered an epic bust when he tried to relive his sideline conversion attempt from the 2015 Grand Final against the Brisbane Broncos.

The former NRL star’s missed conversion forced the game into extra time – which he famously made by scoring a match-winning field goal to create a fairytale ending.

At halftime of the state championship game between the Norths Devils and the Penrith Panthers on Sunday, Thurston attempted to correct history by lining up from the same spot as before the fateful conversion in 2015.

NRL legend Jonathan Thurston embarrassingly broke off as he tried to relive his sideline conversion attempt from the 2015 Grand Final on Sunday afternoon

Thurston’s kick fell both short and wide – but his suit and smart shoes didn’t help

The 39-year-old was not helped by the full suit and frock shoes, and the attempt wobbled through the air, landing nowhere near the target.

Footy fans on social media were scathing about the future Immortal’s conversion attempt.

“Didn’t go well the first time either,” says one Facebook user.

‘How was it historical? He missed,” said another.

“Iconic Miss,” a third commented.

Retiring legendary commentator Ray Warren recently labeled the 2015 grand finale as the most special moment in his 55-year broadcasting career.

Thurston screamed frustrated at missing the touchline conversion in 2015 against the Broncos. Thurston would make the match-winning field goal famous minutes later in extra time

Warren was on the air for countless unforgettable moments in Australian sport, but when Channel Nine asked him for a single event that was the best, the iconic broadcaster singled out the 2015 decider.

“From captain to legend to immortality,” Warren said of Thurston after the ball went through the posts and a pandemonium ensued.

When told that Warren had called that game the most special moment of his commentary career, Thurston became a ball of emotion.

‘No way, really? Oh man, I’m getting a little emotional now,” Thurston said.

“He’s seen thousands of football games, there’s been so many, and he thinks it’s the… I’m sweating! I’m about to cry.’