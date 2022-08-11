John Wick: Chapter 4 has the longest run of the Keanu Reeves-led franchise

Fans will be happy to know that they get more Keanu Reeves for their money.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will have the longest running time in the franchise, according to director Chad Stahelski.

The 53-year-old filmmaker revealed some new details about the highly anticipated film in an interview with Collider published on Wednesday.

Scroll down for video

Interesting: John Wick: Chapter 4 has the longest run of the franchise according to director Chad Stahelski (pictured alongside star Keanu Reeves in London in May 2019)

Chad explained, “It’s longer than the other three, but not as long.”

While the runtime has yet to be revealed to have an idea, the first John Wick was 101 minutes, while John Wick: Chapter 2 ran for 122 minutes and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum was the longest of them all at 131 minutes.

The director went on to detail where they are in the production, saying, “But this is the furthest I’ve ever been, so much in post. We like the music we have so far.

‘It’s longer than the other three, but not as long’: The 53-year-old filmmaker revealed some new details about the highly anticipated film in an interview with Collider published Wednesday, a promotional image of the upcoming film is shown

“We still have Tyler Bates doing the composition on some of the bigger sequences. VFX will be coming in for the rest of the year. But we’re dangerously close.’

Last month, the first glimpse of Keanu back into his signature character was seen as the first teaser of John Wick: Chapter 4 released by surprise at Comic Con International: San Diego.

The 57-year-old blockbuster actor was seen back in the titular role as he prepared for battle and even reunited with an old friend in Laurence Fishburne.

Bada**: Last month, the first glimpse of Keanu back into his signature character was seen as the first teaser of John Wick: Chapter 4 released by surprise at Comic Con International: San Diego

Back together: The 57-year-old blockbuster actor was back in the titular role as he prepared for battle and even reunited with an old friend in Laurence Fishburne

As We Were: Reeves and 60-year-old Fishburne have a long-standing working relationship as they starred in the original The Matrix trilogy from 1999 to 2003, but Fishburne was not featured in The Matrix Revolutions released late last year. seen in 2003 with Carrie-Anne Moss who did return for the fourth film

Reeves and 60-year-old Fishburne have a long-standing working relationship as they starred in the original The Matrix trilogy from 1999 to 2003.

This will be Fishburne’s third time in the John Wick franchise, as he also starred as Bowery King in 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2 and 2019 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

It’s interesting to note that the movie will reunite Keanu with Laurence, who was not featured in The Matrix Revolutions, which was released late last year. in theaters and simultaneously on HBO Max.

Strength Test: At the start of the short trailer, John could be seen bare-fisted hitting a pole with rope

Regular: This will be Fishburne’s third time in the John Wick franchise as he also starred as Bowery King in 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2 and 2019 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Earlier in the trailer, there’s a voiceover that asks John, “Have you thought about where this ends? No one, not even you, can kill anyone’

What a world: There are also flashes of various action scenes that took place around the world, including five countries: Japan, Jordan, America, Germany and France (pictured)

Uh oh: At one point John is pinned to a chair

In the beginning of the short trailer, John could be seen bare-fisted hitting a pole with rope.

Towards the end, the titular character’s fist is bloodied as Bowery King’s familiar voice can be heard saying, “Are you ready John?”

Wick turns to see Bowery King holding up his iconic suit to which he simply replies, “Yes.”

Earlier in the trailer, there’s a voiceover that asks John, “Have you thought about where this ends? No one, not even you, can kill anyone.’

Icon: Donnie Yen can also be seen in the trailer portraying Caine and making his franchise debut in the film

Also featured in the clip was Bill Skarsgard playing a character called Marquis as he is also new to the John Wick universe.

There are also flashes of various action scenes that have taken place around the world, including five countries: Japan, Jordan, America, Germany and France.

Donnie Yen can also be seen in the trailer portraying Caine and making his franchise debut in the film.

Also featured in the clip was Bill Skarsgard playing a character called Marquis as he is also new to the John Wick universe.

He’s back: The fourth John Wick film follows the events of the third entry in which the hit man of the same name was at odds with a global network of hitmen

Excited: The John Wick movies have received strong reviews from critics, who praised them for their innovative action sequences and Reeves’ commanding presence

It’s a hit: its critical and commercial successes have grossed more than half a billion dollars at the global box office

The fourth John Wick film follows the events of the third entry in which the hit man of the same name was at odds with a global network of hitmen.

The John Wick films have received strong reviews from critics, who praised them for their innovative action sequences and Reeves’ commanding presence.

Its critical and commercial successes have raised more than half a billion dollars worldwide.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 24, 2023.