John Wick: Chapter 4 first teaser: Keanu Reeves returns to iconic character, prepares for battle

He’s back.

Keanu Reeves is back as his iconic action character in the first teaser of John Wick: Chapter 5 released Friday during Comic Con International: San Diego.

The 57-year-old blockbuster actor was seen back in the titular role as he prepared for battle and even reunited with an old friend in Laurence Fishburne.

Reeves and 60-year-old Fishburne have a long-standing working relationship as they starred in the original The Matrix trilogy from 1999 to 2003.

This will be Fishburne’s third time in the John Wick franchise, as he also starred as Bowery King in 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2 and 2019 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.