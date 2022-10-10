John Westacott dies: Nine exec was an ‘amazing advocate of women’: Lisa Oldfield

TV legend John Westacott is remembered as a champion of women and a proud opponent of political correctness after his death on Sunday.

Channel Nine’s 73 manager, who ran the 60 Minutes ratings for 16 years and was a controversial media figure, was given a suspected medical episode on a boat in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Westacott, an avid sailor, had to be pulled from the water by NSW Police Marine Area Command at 1.30pm on Sunday after falling from a boat in Sydney Harbour.

Guarded by alarmed crowds, NSW Ambulance paramedics treated Westacott at the Vaucluse wharf for 30 minutes but were unable to save him.

Former TV host Lisa Oldfield paid tribute to Westacott on Monday, saying she was “heartbroken” by his death.

Ms. Oldfield, the ex-wife of former One Nation politician David Oldfield, worked with Westacott when she co-hosted the short-lived talk show The Catch-Up.

The Catch-Up, based on the hit American TV series The View, was produced by Mia Freedman and saw a panel of women discuss points of view, news and gossip, but was canceled after less than a year due to low ratings.

“I am devastated to hear that John Westacott has passed away,” the former Real Housewives of Sydney star wrote on Instagram.

“He was a great advocate for women and political incorrectness. When I co-hosted The Catch-Up in 2007, he always supported me despite the provocative things I said. Farewell, Westy. You were a wonderful person.’

The television titan was on the ship with another man of about the same age who looked visibly disturbed and wrapped in a blanket, plus an 18-year-old man.

At one point, photos showed that an emergency service employee put a comforting arm around the bystander.

A legend in the Sydney TV industry, Westacott was considered the master of checkbook journalism until 2010 while working at 60 Minutes.

He also ran Nine News’ other flagship shows such as A Current Affair and the Today show.

In 2008, Westacott made headlines after he was accused of making abusive and sexist remarks to female journalists.

Westacott is said to have told a group of female journalists at a book launch that year that they had only been hired for their sex appeal.

“To make it in this industry, you have to have f**kability. To make it in this game, women have to be f***able,” Westacott is said to have said.

The allegations were made by Nine’s former Los Angeles correspondent, Christine Spiteri, in an unfair dismissal and sexual discrimination lawsuit, in which she demanded $500,000 in damages.

Westacott denied making the comment or saying that Spiteri would work better for SBS with her name.

After his long stint with 60 Minutes, Westacott became Nine’s director of news and current affairs in 2007, and he remained in that position until his retirement in 2010, ending 25 years with Nine and four decades as a journalist and news producer.

He is credited with inventing the “worm” image used during election debates.

Westacott was hailed as a “driving force” behind Nine’s long dominance of commercial TV news and current affairs programming.

“Westy was a mystery. There was no one like him,” said current news chief Darren Wick and head of television Michael Healy.

“He didn’t care about political correctness and would state it publicly.

“But he was one of the first in our industry to promote women to senior positions with 60 Minutes and make their voices heard.

“He didn’t care where you came from, your gender, your ethnicity, or your religious and political beliefs.

“He thought it was important if you had the passion and ability to tell a great story.”

Former 60 Minutes reporter Charles Wooley paid tribute to Westacott as “as the kind of man you’d entrust your life with… I’m just totally devastated, I’ve nagged this to everyone I’ve talked to – honest dinkum. ‘

“I’ve never met anyone more tireless and tireless in their quest for a story,” Wooley said. the Australian.

“He would never give up and whatever he did, he would enrich with his words and his work.”

“We’re all shocked to lose him, he was brilliant and felt indestructible – it kind of feels like he’s “done a runner” which was Westy’s term for when you leave an unpleasant situation and leave the rest to the music under eyes to see.’

He leaves behind his wife Cecile and two sons.