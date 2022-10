through the preseason,

Maxey: 17.3 points; 50% on 2s, 56% on 3s, 12 FTA, 67% TS, 63% eFG

Harden: 12.3 points, 2.8:1 AST-TO, 7 FTA, 29% on 2s, 47% on 3s, 53% TS, 48% eFG

Small sample. Maxey can bring that 2p% up a bit, but overall very good. Harden trend better over the last 2 games. – 8:31 am