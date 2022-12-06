John Travolta reflects on his ‘special’ relationship with Kirstie Alley following her death at 71

<!–

Kirstie Alley’s friend and confidante John Travolta took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to the actress following her passing on Monday, 71.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” Travolta, 68, said. “I know we’ll see each other again.”

Travolta and Alley had appeared opposite each other in the Look Who’s Talking films—1989’s Look Who’s Talking, 1990’s Look Who’s Talking Too, and 1993’s Look Who’s Talking Now—playing James and Mollie, respectively.

They were captured at an LA screening of his 2019 movie The Fanatic

In 2018, during her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother UK, Alley spoke about her fondness for the Hollywood star stalwart, which extended into romantic realms.

“I think I kissed Travolta,” Alley said of the actor, a fellow member of the Church of Scientology. “I almost ran away and married John. I loved him, I still love him.

“If I hadn’t been married, I would have married him and been on a plane because he has his own plane.”

Alley’s children from the actress, True, 30, and Lily, 28, released a statement on social media on Monday confirming the sad news.

They continued, “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

“We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.”

Alley’s relatives said that “the zest for life and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her undying joy to create, were unparalleled and left us inspired to live life to the fullest, just like she did.

They concluded the statement by saying, “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Alley and Travolta played the respective roles of James and Mollie in 1989’s Look Who’s Talking and its two sequels