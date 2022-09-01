John Travolta is ‘so proud’ of his ‘Spider-Man’ son Benjamin, 11, achieving new level in parkour

Two-time Oscar nominee John Travolta raises a little American Ninja Warrior.

On Tuesday, the 68-year-old movie star proudly shared a video of his 11-year-old son Benjamin – who he is ‘Spider Man’ – Completing an indoor parkour obstacle course.

John – with 14.5 million followers on social media – caption the clip: ‘Ben just got a level 3 ninja and I’m so proud.’

In it, Ben climbed a suspended staircase with his arms, launched himself on monkey bars, climbed a wall, ran up a near-vertical slope, did climbing pull-ups, and more.

Travolta’s video received critical acclaim from Sharon Stone, Kristin Davis, Elle Mcpherson, Billy Bush, Tamra Judge, star Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, General Hospital veteran Finola Hughes, and Pretty Little Liars showrunner : Original Sin.

His big sister Ella Bleu also praised little Ben in the comments.

The 22-year-old actress will next star as backpacker Alicia/Alice in Daniela Amavia’s Alice in Wonderland-inspired drama Get Lost, which is set in the ‘pre-dubbing’ phase of post-production from July 10.

Get Lost was produced by Michael Mendelsohn, who happened to work with Ella Bleu’s famous father on I Am Wrath in 2016 and Battlefield Earth in 2000.

It marks the Dizzy singer’s third feature film role after performing opposite John in Francesco Cinquemani & George Gallo’s 2019 film noir, Poison Rose.

Ella Bleu also co-starred with both her parents in Walt Becker’s 2009 family comedy Old Dogs.

Travolta fathered the 5ft10in stunner and Ben during his 29-year marriage to Kelly Preston (Jerry Maguire, Citizen Ruth) – who passed away57 years old, in 2020 after a secret two-year battle with breast cancer.

The couple’s eldest son, Jett, died tragically in 2009, at the age of 17, after having a seizure and hitting his head in a bathtub.

The Grease alum will next play a police officer in Nicholas Maggio’s feature film debut American Metal, which Saban Films will release next year.

A desperate and struggling family man robs a pill factory. However, when the theft turns violent, he is hunted by both the police and the Dixieland mafia’ – read the logline according to Deadline.

The cast also includes Stephen Dorff, Ashley Benson, Kevin Dillon and Shiloh Fernandez.

Last year, John teamed up again with two-time Emmy winner Bruce Willis — his co-star in Pulp Fiction and the Look Who’s Talking films — for what became his last film, Chuck Russell’s Hawaiian set action thriller Paradise City.

The family of the 67-year-old action star together announced his aphasic diagnosis and subsequent retirement on March 30.