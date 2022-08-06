John Tingle, father of leading political journalist Laura and former Sydney radio star, dies aged 90

John Tingle, father of prominent Australian media personality Laura, passed away on Friday at the age of 90, his daughter revealed in a social media post.

Tingle, who worked as a broadcaster for over 50 years, was remembered as an “outstanding journalist”.

Ms Tingle, the chief political correspondent for ABC’s 7.30 show, took to Twitter on Saturday to announce her father’s passing.

“John Saxon Tingle, November 2, 1931 – August 5, 2022, Love you Dadda,” her tweet read.

John Tingle, who died Friday at age 90, with his daughter Laura, ABC’s chief political correspondent 7.30

Laura Tingle took to social media to announce that her father, John Tingle (pictured), a former leading radio host, had passed away on Friday

John Tingle (pictured in 1985 in honor of a move to the 2GB midday slot) worked as a broadcaster for over 50 years

Social media users were quick to send their condolences to Ms Tingle commenting on how proud he must have been of his famous daughter and recalled memories of listening to him when he was one of Sydney’s main talkback hosts.

‘I remember his excellent journalism. Vale,’ said one.

‘He has a beautiful, friendly face. My father was born in 1929, so the same age. I hope his life was full of joy,” said one supporter.

Mr Tingle (pictured, with former Prime Minister Bob Hawke, right, in 1984) worked for 2 GB in the 80s and 90s

Tingle was born in Edgecliff in 1931 and became a journalist with the ABC 20 years later, at one point becoming chief of staff for the ABC News Service.

He ventured into commercial radio in 1969, working for 2UE, 2SM in Sydney, 3AW in Melbourne and 4BK in Brisbane, before returning to Sydney to work at 2GB and 2CH.

Tingle entered politics in 1992 when he founded the Australian Shooters Party in opposition to stricter NSW gun laws, saying he represented responsible gun owners who were not a threat to anyone.

He was also a notable opponent of former Prime Minister John Howard’s gun reforms following the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, which left 35 people dead.

John Tingle (pictured in 1987) said he was a ‘journalist, not a politician’ after serving in the NSW upper house for 11 years

He then served in the NSW upper house for 11 years until he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2005, leading to his resignation from the party the following year.

“What I’m trying to do is get my life back,” he said Port Macquarie News.

“I had 46 years and three days in the media before this and I really thought I knew parliament because I covered it… but it was more than a steep learning curve, it was a steep vertical climb.

‘I won’t soon forget, it was torture at times… I’m a journalist, not a politician.

As the father of Peter, Laura and Sally, Tingle enjoyed photography, classical and jazz music and photography throughout his life.