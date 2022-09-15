John Terry to embark on a career as a football executive after enrolling to study for a FIFA diploma

Former Chelsea defender John Terry has embarked on a career in running a football club after enrolling in a FIFA club executive diploma course.

After retiring in 2018 after a brief stint with Aston Villa, Terry has set his sights on executive work within the game.

The former England captain joins a number of ex-professionals looking to make a name for themselves in the burgeoning business side of the sport, including Fernandinho, Juan Mata and Tim Cahill.

Former Everton star Tim Cahill followed the same route and now works on the board of directors of Belgian club Eupen

Speak with The timesCahill explained what prompted him to continue his football education:

“It is important for me to continue my education with executives working in football worldwide and to share our experiences,

“Since I retired, I have always wanted to keep learning, continue my education and be ready for what is to come, and I believe getting the club management diploma will help me a lot with that.”

Terry, together with Fabio Cannavaro and Philippe Senderos, will participate in the second edition of the FIFA Diploma in Club Management, following the first edition of the course held last year.

Terry spent three years at Villa Park as Dean Smith’s assistant before leaving the club in 2021

The Chelsea legend’s initial ambition after taking time off from his storied playing career was to bring his former England team-mates Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard into management.

After retiring, Terry joined Dean Smith at Aston Villa as his assistant and stayed with the club for three years before resigning from his position in July last year.

Since then, the 41-year-old has returned to Stamford Bridge to work as a coaching advisor for the club’s academy.