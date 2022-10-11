John Terry tells Laura Woods what he thinks about Roy Keane refusing selfie

Chelsea legend John Terry has deleted a tweet calling Roy Keane’s apparent refusal of a selfie ‘bad’.

Manchester United were present at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he saw the New York Giants beat the Green Bay Packers 27-22 in one of the London NFL games.

ITV Roy Keane refused to take a picture with a fan at the NFL London game on Sunday

ITV It remains unclear whether Keane was required to pose for a picture with the supporter after the incident, as it appeared as if he was telling him to come back during halftime in the video

Twitter Terry took to Twitter to criticize Roy Keane in a conversation with Laura Woods, before deleting his tweet after talkSPORT’s Woodsy suggested it was a misunderstanding

During ITV’s coverage of the match, a supporter was seen approaching Keane to ask for a photo, but it was ultimately turned down by the 51-year-old.

After the fan ran away, Keane could be seen shaking his head in disbelief with his arms folded tightly as he remained in his seat.

However, it appeared that before sending him on his way, Keane told the person to wait until after halftime for a photo, although it’s unclear if the pair did indeed pose for the camera.

TalkSPORT’s Laura Woods, who was working for ITV that day, said of the incident: “You have Roy Keane, the legend of Manchester United, what would you think of doing?

“Ask for a selfie? What would be the answer? It would be a hard no.”

Woods shared a video of the clip on Twitter, where she joked: “My favorite part of Sunday. Don’t ask Roy for a selfie at a match.”

getty Terry quickly deleted his tweet targeting Keane after speaking with talkSPORT’s Woods

Terry was quick to respond to her tweet, saying: “It takes 2 seconds to have a photo with the fans. I think this is mediocre.”

To which Woods replied, “Ahhh John to be honest I think he says wait till halftime so it probably looks worse than it is but still made me laugh.”

Former Aston Villa defender Terry subsequently deleted his tweet, possibly after realizing the fan had gotten his wish.

Keane has made it no secret in the past that he doesn’t like being approached by fans asking for photos.

Keane has made no secret of his hatred of being in the public eye

He said: “To be in the public eye, I detest it, I hate it. There’s nothing worse than people coming up to you, but listen, people can be polite too.

“But sticking a phone in your face or following you with a camera is not on.

“If you said no to their request, people would think you’re rude. I’d go, ‘I’m the rude one? You come to me with a phone?’

“There are really good fans out there – I ran into a United fan who showed me his tattoo and he just said ‘okay’ and kept walking.

‘I was thinking, that’s a real fan. People who violate your privacy with a phone or sweater, I just find them annoying.”