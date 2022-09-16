John Stearns, former Mets catcher and four-time All-Star, dies at 71 after long battle with cancer

John Stearns, a four-time All-Star catcher with the New York Mets, has died after a long battle with cancer. He was 71.

Stearns, who played football and baseball at the University of Colorado, died Thursday night in Denver, according to the Mets.

He died less than three weeks after attending an Old Timers’ Day at New York’s Citi Field, coinciding with the Mets’ 60th anniversary. He was strikingly thin in his Mets jersey on August 27 and waved to the crowd as he was introduced onto the pitch.

“No one played the game with more spirit or determination than John Stearns,” Mets chairman Sandy Alderson said in a statement Friday.

He forced himself to attend Old Timers’ Day last month so he could visit friends and old teammates. Despite his illness, he even managed to get into the batting cage to do a few swings. His nickname ‘Bad Dude’ couldn’t have been more appropriate.”

Stearns was a complete catcher. He could hit, run and throw baserunners, capturing nearly 38 percent of those who tried to steal.

John Stearns reached the Mets’ Old-Timers Day at Citi Field last month

Stearns was a late selection as a defensive backer by the Buffalo Bills of the NFL in 1973. The Philadelphia Phillies took him second overall that same year, and he chose to play baseball.

With Bob Boone behind the plate for the Phillies, Stearns never really had a chance to play in Philadelphia after struggling with his at bat early on.

After playing in one game for the Phillies in 1974, he was traded to the Mets as part of the multiplayer deal that sent assist pitcher Tug McGraw to Philadelphia.

Stearns played with the Mets from 1975-84 in a tenure that featured frequent battles with injuries. He was named All-Star in 1977, ’79, ’80 and 82.

He had a .260 batting average in 810 games with 152 doubles, 10 triples and 46 home runs. He also stole 91 bases, including a team-high 25 in 1978.

Stearns, a former security and gambler in college, was solid and spirited. Pirates star Dave Parker suffered a broken collarbone in a 1978 collision with Stearns and future Mets star catcher Gary Carter fell out with him after another collision at home in ’79.

Stearns played for the Mets from 1975-84 and was named All-Star four times

Another incident that fans of Mets will remember is Stearns tackling one of two fans who ran onto the field in 1980 and dodged the authorities for a little too long for his liking.

After retiring as a player, he held a number of baseball jobs as a Milwaukee scout, bullpen coach for the Yankees, minor league manager for Toronto, and as a scout and coach for the Orioles.

He returned to the Mets in 2000 as a coach for two years under Bobby Valentine and later as a scout and minor league coach.

Stearns became an entertaining figure to a national audience when cameras and microphones memorably caught him shouting in the dugout, ‘The monster is out of the cage! The monster is out of the cage!’ while Hall of Fame slugger Mike Piazza started coming out of a slump during the 2000 postseason.

“John was such an important part of our staff,” Valentine said. “He had a unique way of lighting a fire among the boys. Every time we spoke on the phone he kept telling me he was going to beat this thing. That was John Stearns on the wrong foot.’

Stearns is survived by his son, Justin, brothers, Richard and William and his sister, Carla.