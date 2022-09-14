John Stamos to release memoir: ‘If You Would Have Told Me is the book I never planned to write’

John Stamos revealed his plans to release a book next fall, titled If You Would Have Told Me, following the death of his former Full House colleague Bob Saget in January.

While reflecting on his nearly four-decade long career, the 59-year-old actor revealed what inspired him to put pen to paper and finally tell his story in a statement obtained by Deadline.

“If you’d told me, it’s the book I never intended to write,” Stamos said. “But after I lost Bob, finally became a father and wanted to honor all the colorful people who made me who I am today, I thought, if not now, when?”

He continued: ‘If You Would Have Told Me is my story of Hollywood, fame, fortune and fuckups. It’s also about home, heart and healing.’

Stamos’ publisher tells the “story not only of a life in front of the camera, but of the surreal highs and devastating lows of a misunderstood heartthrob who has always remained a bumbling Orange County kid, and of his midlife quest for sobriety and a family of his own.” ‘

The Emmy nominee said that while writing this book, he realized he had “about a million stories to tell.”

“I think you’ll like at least four hundred. It was cathartic and healing and sometimes heartbreaking to dig in and reveal so much,’

He added: ‘This book is something between a confession and a challenge to find grace in the smallest moments of our lives. I hope my memoirs provide a glimpse into my heart and mind and help readers find little magical moments that make life worth living.”

“Get everything you want and live happily ever after, but be humble to rely on something bigger than yourself for guidance,” he continued.

In August 2021, Stamos spawned his marriage to Caitlin McHugh and fatherhood is ‘what I’ve always wanted’.

‘I’ve always wanted to have children, but I didn’t think I would meet the right person. And maybe I felt good, I have everything, I shouldn’t be greedy,” said John.

It was “straightening his act” that allowed John, who was previously married to Rebecca Romijn, to make the relationship with Caitlin work.

“I don’t think I deserved it yet. But six years ago, I got sober and became a better person,” said John, who began dating Caitlin in 2016.

“And when Caitlin came by, I recognized it right away. I said, ‘I have to be good at that to make it work,’ he said.

Now that they have a toddler on their hands, John and the “Incredible Mom” ​​are married to make sure they also find time for outings with the couple.