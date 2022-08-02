John Stamos and wife Caitlin bring their boy Billy to Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim

Big Shot star John Stamos and his second wife Caitlin McHugh took their four-year-old son Billy to Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim on Monday in honor of Spider-Man Day.

At 58, the two-time Emmy-nominated producer is 22 years older than the Wilhelmina model, but they’ve been happily married for four years.

Despite the 88°C summer weather, John wore a black leather jacket over a red collar, black jeans and Adidas shell-toe sneakers.

Web streamers! Big Shot star John Stamos and his second wife Caitlin McHugh brought their four-year-old son Billy to Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim on Monday in honor of Spider-Man Day

Stamos enthusiastically posed with Spider-Man and Iron Man costumed characters on the Avengers Campus in the popular theme park.

“OG Iron Man?” the Orange County resident – with 9.1 million social media followers – captioned his Instagram video with Tony Stark.

“There’s a new kid in town and he’s on Spidey and his Amazing Friends. Catch me as the new voice of Tony Stark/Iron Man from August 19.”

Indeed, it was all a promotional appearance for John, who caused him to pose for the backdrop of Spidey and his Amazing Friends.

Turned 59 on August 19! At 58, the two-time Emmy-nominated producer is 22 years older than the Wilhelmina model, but they’ve been happily married for four years.

Have mercy! Despite the summer weather of 88 degrees Celsius, John wore a black leather jacket over a red collar, black jeans and Adidas shell-toe sneakers

VIP treatment: Stamos enthusiastically posed with Spider-Man and Iron Man costumed characters at the Avengers Campus in the popular theme park

The Orange County resident — with 9.1 million social media followers — captioned his Instagram video featuring Tony Stark, “OG Iron Man? There’s a new kid in town and he’s on Spidey and his Amazing Friends’

Welcome to the MCU! Indeed, it was all a promotional appearance for John, who caused him to pose for the backdrop of Spidey and his Amazing Friends

Fans can watch Stamos’ new voiceover as Tony Stark/Iron Man in the second season of Spidey and His Amazing Friends, which premieres on Disney Junior on August 19.

Last Saturday, the 1980s heartthrob attended the Malibu wedding of his former Full/Fuller House castmate Jodie Sweeetin to clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski.

Next Sunday, John will perform drums/percussion with The Beach Boys at their ‘Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer’ concert at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

Stamos’s history with The Beach Boys “goes back to the 1980s when – in an effort to evade fans – he hid backstage at one of their concerts and was invited by Mike Love to play the encore with them.”

Premiere August 19 on Disney Junior! Fans can attend Stamos’ new voiceover as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Season 2 of Spidey and His Amazing Friends